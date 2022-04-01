ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Hopkins trauma surgeon shot in apparent attempted carjacking in north Baltimore

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 10 hours ago
A Johns Hopkins trauma surgeon was shot in an apparent attempted carjacking this morning in north Baltimore's Ednor Gardens neighborhood.

Johns Hopkins Medicine confirmed that Madhu Subramanian, an assistant professor of surgery , was treated and released today.

Subramanian, who is 38, was found shot on East 36th Street near Ednor Road, after police were dispatched to Loch Raven Boulevard at East 33rd Street, said police.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2444. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Comments / 24

Ron G
10h ago

As a trauma surgeon, I wonder how many of those hood rats and their friends who shot him he has saved?

Reply(3)
30
Einstein Albert
9h ago

I think he should purposely let the next 100 hood rats die on his operating table. Most Baltimore residents are criminals. The fine doctor needs to move to a Red state.

Reply(1)
12
Torria Evans
9h ago

The access to illegal guns combined with the lack of value for life is horrendous!

Reply
14
Crime & Safety
