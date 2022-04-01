Nantucket Cares collecting goods, funds to help Ukraine refugee

A network of underground tunnels and earthen berms crisscross the muddy front line between Syrian opposition positions and Russian-backed regime forces just beyond the field to the south near the town of Saraqib.The battle-weathered Syrian fighters here have been confronting the forces of Vladimir Putin and his local allies for much of the past decade. And along with other Syrians, they have some advice for Ukrainians trying to survive Russian air power and missiles: dig in, prepare for more heartbreak, and take solace in being on the right side of history.“Ukrainian people, we love you,” exclaims Abu Taim al...

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO