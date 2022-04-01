ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience From the Tapestry of Faith

visitdallas.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas is...

www.visitdallas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mochinut Richardson location held soft opening March 26

Mochinut held a soft opening March 26 at its new Richardson location. The store will be located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400, Richardson, in the Richland Village shopping center. The restaurant specializes in mochi doughnuts and Korean rice flour hot dogs, according to its website. Mochinut has locations across the country, including in Plano, San Marcos, San Antonio and other Texas cities. 945-899-4202. www.mochinut.com.
RESTAURANTS
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas

Every Texan is good with their Texas history and their Texas facts, I am about to give you 8 facts about our Lone Star State and I guarantee you, there will be at least two of them you don't know. 1. Texas is larger than any European country. Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
KTEN.com

‘God’s Not Dead!’: The Newsboys Talk Faith, Music & How Their Song Inspired The Fan-favorite Movie Series

Originally Posted On: https://insider.pureflix.com/podcast/pure-flix-podcast-newsboys. If you love their music, you’ll love this interview!. We sit down with Duncan Phillips and Michael Tait and talk about how their music has affected their lives, including their hit song “God’s Not Dead.” The band members will also share fun details about their new upcoming Stand Together Tour!
RELIGION
L.A. Weekly

We Reviewed Tapestry Girls And Are In Love With Their Products

Normally it can be hard to test and debunk a website’s legitimacy online, but uncovering the question of is Tapestry Girls a good site was easy simply because it was so robust. This 100% transparent and secured brand is deemed one of the most favored and trusted e-commerce resources on the market today. Between the hundreds of raving customer reviews, the thousands of quality-assured décor items, to the 99% recommendation rate to date, Tapestry Girls is not only just legit but is also a dominating asset that can drastically transform your home or dorm for the better.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Ocean Vuong: ‘I was addicted to everything you could crush into a white powder’

Inside my head the war is everywhere,” writes the Vietnamese-American author Ocean Vuong in a line from his new poetry collection Time Is a Mother. “I hate to say it, but this is normal,” Vuong says from New York, when we speak during the early weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March. “Displacement and refugees crossing borders, mothers and fathers dragging their children along, these heartbreaking scenes, this is normal for our species.” As he tells his students at NYU, where he is a visiting professor: “If you want to study literature, study war. For as long as there are soldiers there are poets.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRON4 News

Remembering Selena 27 years after her death

It’s been 27 years since Mexican-American icon Selena Quintanilla Pérez was shot and killed. The Tejano singer would’ve turned 51 next month. Selena was just 23-years-old when she was shot by Yolanda Saldíva, a deranged fan and former manager of the singer’s boutique line. She died of her injuries in Corpus Christi, Texas — but […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapestry#Museum Of Asian Art#Asian
News 8 WROC

Songs from Studio B: The Local Hang-Ups

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows. All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy