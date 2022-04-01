ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet police swap badges to spread Autism awareness

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is National Autism Awareness Month and...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago

41K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

17M+

Views

Follow Fox 32 Chicago and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

CPS settles with families who say sons with disabilities were raped in school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two families accuse the same teen of raping their sons in a school bathroom. Both sons are Chicago Public Schools students with disabilities, and the families sued the district – only for CPS to fight back. But as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, the district has now given up its fight. The parents of the two teenagers say their sons were raped in a bathroom at William J. Bogan Computer Technical High School, 3939 W. 79th St., in 2016. They say his attacker was another student with disabilities. ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Joliet, IL
WGN News

2 dead, 2 critical after van hits tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to near Morgan and Rainey drives in Washington Park on the report of a crash. Chicago fire said a red SUV was speeding and swiped a silver Chrysler before hitting a […]
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

1 dead after Tuesday crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man who was hit by a car Tuesday night died Wednesday morning. According to the Champaign County Coroner, 54-year-old Darrin R. Walker was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital from a traumatic head injury following the crash. Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomington...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Central Illinois Proud

Crash on University sends trio to the hospital

UPDATE (6:46 p.m.) –The Peoria Fire Department released additional information about the crash that blocked traffic on University Wednesday. According to the press release, fire crews found a two-car motor vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment when they arrived on the scene. Fire crews provided advanced life support and...
PEORIA, IL
Klein ISD

Autism Awareness Shirt

Show your support for autism awareness by coloring KCHS blue this April! Purchase an Autism Awareness t-shirt through school cash online during the week of March 21st – March 25th.
ADVOCACY
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy