Alexandra, 14, is a great teen to know. An active child, she enjoys staying busy with soccer, swimming and dancing, all being top contenders for her attention. Alexandra has a huge appetite for reading. If she needs some relaxation time, she may just turn to watch YouTube videos. Alexandra loves having people around her and having attention showered on her; she is known for her fantastic sense of humor and loves trying new things, and can “roll with the punches.” ...

WYOMING STATE ・ 56 MINUTES AGO