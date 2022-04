In case you didn't know, the Shreveport-Bossier City area has its own unofficial holiday: 318 Day. If you aren't making the connection, March 18th written out numerically is 318 - AKA the Shreveport-Bossier City area code. When you think about it, we should have been making a bigger deal out of this for years. I've always thought that the only thing this town needs to throw a huge, city-wide party is an excuse, and this is the perfect one!

