ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado doubling crisis specialists ahead of 988 launch

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS6Jz_0ewyTFu900

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The nonprofit organization that fields calls for the Colorado Crisis Line and National Suicide Prevention Hotline in our state is doubling its workforce ahead of the national launch of 988 this summer .

The new Suicide Prevention Hotline, 988, has a tentative launch date of July 16. To prepare, Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners is hosting a job fair to hire nearly 200 positions to keep up with anticipated demand and increased calls for mental health services .

Free mental health program targets Colorado youth

“It’s easier to remember, it can potentially divert those that would typically call 911 for behavioral health emergency or support,” Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners CEO Bev Marquez said.

Currently, RMCP receives about 1,300 calls per day in Colorado, 400 of which come from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Marquez said that figure coming from the national hotline is projected to quadruple within the first 18 months of the launch of 988, which would double the total call volume.

“It’s critical that we be prepared with the capacity to respond to that line as soon as it starts to get published,” Marquez said.

Pandemic took a toll on teen mental health, US study says

Marquez said they are not only hiring call takers and specialists but leadership positions as well, essentially scaling up the entire operation to improve response and quality outcomes.

The goal is to hire 190 additional employees between now and October.

“We are looking for individuals that really want to start or continue a career in crisis services,” Marquez said. “We need to get out in front of this in ways that we have not done historically.”

House advances bill to strengthen Colorado mental health services

The job fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott on 1475 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7. You can learn more about the opportunities by calling 303-928-7100 or emailing recruiting@rmcrisispartners.org.

Open positions vary from Behavioral Health and Opiate Crisis Specialists that pay roughly $20 per hour, to supervisor positions that will pay roughly $53,000 per year in salary.

“We are looking for individuals who really have an interest and value mental health, mental wellbeing, substance use recovery, bringing hope and connection to individuals on the telephone, and it can be a scary role for individuals who it is new to,” Marquez said. “Our commitment is to bring a full month of training prior to you joining the lines because this is a niche service.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Colorado lawmakers discussing legislation to combat fentanyl crisis

DENVER (KKTV) - It’s a crisis exploding in every corner of the state. “Every community in Colorado is combating the fentanyl crisis, and they need our help,” said state Sen. John Cooke. Cooke, Gov. Jared Polis and other state lawmakers spoke at the state capitol Thursday on legislative...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Suicide Prevention#Kdvr#Rmcp
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Baby Colorado Girl Overdoses on Fentanyl + Parents Charged

The parents of a now-deceased one-year-old girl are being charged with child abuse after the child accidentally overdosed on fentanyl. Who Are the Colorado Parents Charged with Child Abuse?. The parents of the one-year-old girl that tragically passed away have been identified as 31-year-old Alonzo Montoya and 30-year-old Nicole Casias....
BRIGHTON, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy