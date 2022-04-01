ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Tozer: Wrexham's Hollywood owners 'genuinely passionate and interested’

BBC
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWrexham club captain Ben Tozer says it is an "exciting time" to be involved with...

www.bbc.co.uk

Shropshire Star

Tyrese Fornah always saw quality in Shrewsbury squad

Shrewsbury loan star Tyrese Fornah admits he saw quality in the side he joined in January – despite a winless run. The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest prospect has earned rave reviews for recent displays in Town colours. Fornah had to wait more than a month from his debut for the...
SOCCER
BBC

Watch: Centenary Shield - England U18 boys v Scotland U18 boys

The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dean Smith urges Norwich players to fight for Premier League survival

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his players to leave everything on the pitch as they resume their fast-fading bid for Premier League survival.The Canaries went into the international break on the end of an agonising stoppage-time defeat to rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where they had equalised in the closing moments.It was a sixth straight league defeat for Smith’s men, who sit eight points from safety having played two more games than Everton and with a far worse goal difference.While Smith is not about to throw in the towel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who are also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rob Mcelhenney
Ryan Reynolds
Ben Tozer
BBC

Elite League: Belfast Giants hero Shields honoured before 5-1 win over Glasgow

Belfast Giants all-time leading scorer Colin Shields had his number 19 shirt retired by the organisation before Friday night's 5-1 Elite League victory over the Glasgow Clan. It's the highest honour a player can receive from a club and salutes the service Shields gave to the Giants on and off the ice during a stellar eleven seasons.
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Massive microscope’ on new owners will help protect Chelsea’s future

Chelsea’s fate will be determined this month. The preferred bidder to take over from Roman Abramovich will be presented to the Government in 17 days’ time by the Raine Group, a New York-based merchant bank. The future will be very different from the past 19 years of the oligarch’s tenure.Abramovich’s alleged links to Vladimir Putin, the author of the war in Ukraine, led to sanctions being imposed on the 55-year-old. The knock-on effect destabilises Chelsea. The Independent spoke to a number of figures in football about the challenges faced by the club. They gave their views on condition of...
SOCCER
BBC

FA Vase: Newport Pagnell Town set sights on trip to Wembley

To many people around the country, the name Newport Pagnell just means a junction on the M1. But if the local football team can beat Hamworthy United on Saturday, their supporters will be using that same junction for an unforgettable trip to Wembley for the FA Vase final. A sell-out...
SOCCER
BBC

Willis Halaholo: Wales and Cardiff centre to miss the rest of season

Wales and Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury. Cardiff boss Dai Young said the 31-year-old suffered a bump in their victory over Glasgow Warriors last weekend. But the region has now confirmed he will be out for up to 12...
RUGBY
#Wrexham#Hollywood Stars#Dragons#The National League
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Tottenham securing Champions League spot is important to me

Antonio Conte says it is “important for me” that Tottenham secure Champions League qualification this season.Spurs find themselves in a race with fierce rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four heading into the final two months of the campaign.They can climb above Arsenal and move into fourth if they beat Newcastle by two goals on Sunday ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night.Conte has always been coy on his long-term future but qualifying for the Champions League appears a key achievement in keeping him happy.“If you ask me about the past, about our...
UEFA

