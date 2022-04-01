Willis ISD considers new ‘District of Innovation’ plan

Being a District of Innovation in Texas offers school districts more local control and certain exemptions from the Texas Education Code. Willis ISD will be voting on a new innovation plan later in April. (Gustavo Huerta, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

Willis ISD

Being a District of Innovation in Texas offers school districts more local control and certain exemptions from the Texas Education Code. Willis ISD will be voting on a new innovation plan later in April.

This is not the first time that Willis ISD has passed a District of Innovation plan, and the current proposal is a renewal of the previous plan that has been approved by district-wide committee.

The plan has been made available to the public for 30 days and the board of trustees plans on voting on it at the next monthly meeting April 13.

The 84th session of the Texas Legislature amended the Texas Education Code in 2015 to create Districts of Innovation .

"Districts are eligible for designation if certain performance requirements are met and the district follows certain procedures for adoption as outlined in Statute," according to the TEA website. "The designation provides the district will be exempt from certain sections of the TEC that inhibit the goals of the district as outlined in the locally adopted Innovation Plan."

Designation as a District of Innovation can only last as long as a five-year term, which Willis ISD is nearing the end of its term.

According to the amended TEC, the innovation plan must "provide for a comprehensive educational program for the district," and "identify requirements imposed by this code that inhibit the goals of the plan and from which the district should be exempted on adoption of the plan."

The renewed plan proposed by the district was presented to the Willis ISD board of trustees at the March board meeting after it was publicly posted in February. Since its posting the district has been collecting community feedback.

"The Willis ISD District of Innovation plan is guided by and aligned with Willis ISD's mission: The mission of Willis Independent School District is to develop in each student the knowledge, skills and behaviors essential for life-long learning and for productive, responsible citizenship," the district states in the proposed plan.

The proposed plan lays out three exemptions: Willis ISD will begin school earlier than the fourth Monday in August; the district will maintain flexibility and retain local control over certification requirements so the best interests of our students are served; and when deemed necessary, the district will extend probationary contracts to two years instead of one.

The district's reasoning for wanting to begin the school year earlier is to allow for more balanced days in each semester, ensure that exams can be given before winter break, keep consistent graduation dates and prevent the year from ending in June, and aligns with college semesters which allows for more opportunities like summer school and internships.

Willis ISD wants to retain local control over certification requirements because, as the district argues in its plan, "traditional certification requirements are not aligned with the realities of the current educational environment and the need to hire industry experts to teach many of the "hard to fill" course offerings such as career and technology, world languages, and others." According to the plan, current law limits the district's ability to hire teachers for these certification programs, especially in areas like special education that are already hard to fill.

Lastly, the district wants to extend probationary contracts when necessary for teachers to two years because a one-year period is not always sufficient because "the probationary contract must convert to either a term contract or a termination notice before the results of state assessments are available," according to the plan.

The plan also lays out how it would implement the exemptions in the plan, and what the district thinks the exemptions will accomplish.

