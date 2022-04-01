ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Willis ISD considers new ‘District of Innovation’ plan

By Jamie Swinnerton
The Courier
The Courier
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397wz6_0ewySyMX00
Being a District of Innovation in Texas offers school districts more local control and certain exemptions from the Texas Education Code. Willis ISD will be voting on a new innovation plan later in April. (Gustavo Huerta, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

Willis ISD

More Information

Being a District of Innovation in Texas offers school districts more local control and certain exemptions from the Texas Education Code. Willis ISD will be voting on a new innovation plan later in April.

This is not the first time that Willis ISD has passed a District of Innovation plan, and the current proposal is a renewal of the previous plan that has been approved by district-wide committee.

The plan has been made available to the public for 30 days and the board of trustees plans on voting on it at the next monthly meeting April 13.

The 84th session of the Texas Legislature amended the Texas Education Code in 2015 to create Districts of Innovation .

"Districts are eligible for designation if certain performance requirements are met and the district follows certain procedures for adoption as outlined in Statute," according to the TEA website. "The designation provides the district will be exempt from certain sections of the TEC that inhibit the goals of the district as outlined in the locally adopted Innovation Plan."

Designation as a District of Innovation can only last as long as a five-year term, which Willis ISD is nearing the end of its term.

Related: Lone Star College reviewing new redistricting maps

According to the amended TEC, the innovation plan must "provide for a comprehensive educational program for the district," and "identify requirements imposed by this code that inhibit the goals of the plan and from which the district should be exempted on adoption of the plan."

The renewed plan proposed by the district was presented to the Willis ISD board of trustees at the March board meeting after it was publicly posted in February. Since its posting the district has been collecting community feedback.

"The Willis ISD District of Innovation plan is guided by and aligned with Willis ISD's mission: The mission of Willis Independent School District is to develop in each student the knowledge, skills and behaviors essential for life-long learning and for productive, responsible citizenship," the district states in the proposed plan.

The proposed plan lays out three exemptions: Willis ISD will begin school earlier than the fourth Monday in August; the district will maintain flexibility and retain local control over certification requirements so the best interests of our students are served; and when deemed necessary, the district will extend probationary contracts to two years instead of one.

The district's reasoning for wanting to begin the school year earlier is to allow for more balanced days in each semester, ensure that exams can be given before winter break, keep consistent graduation dates and prevent the year from ending in June, and aligns with college semesters which allows for more opportunities like summer school and internships.

Willis ISD wants to retain local control over certification requirements because, as the district argues in its plan, "traditional certification requirements are not aligned with the realities of the current educational environment and the need to hire industry experts to teach many of the "hard to fill" course offerings such as career and technology, world languages, and others." According to the plan, current law limits the district's ability to hire teachers for these certification programs, especially in areas like special education that are already hard to fill.

Lastly, the district wants to extend probationary contracts when necessary for teachers to two years because a one-year period is not always sufficient because "the probationary contract must convert to either a term contract or a termination notice before the results of state assessments are available," according to the plan.

The plan also lays out how it would implement the exemptions in the plan, and what the district thinks the exemptions will accomplish.

jamie.swinnerton@chron.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Courier
The Courier

592

Followers

441

Posts

78K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
El Paso News

Socorro ISD officially welcomes new superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday evening, board trustees, staff and guests welcomed Socorro ISD’s new superintendent to the district. The SISD Board of Trustees completed the hiring process of the new Superintendent of Schools at a special board meeting on March 14, voting to approve Dr. Nate Carman as the next superintendent for Socorro ISD.
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Willis, TX
Willis, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
FMX 94.5

These Baby Names Are Banned in Texas

Picking a name for your baby is one of the biggest decisions you can make. Not only are you picking what your child will called for their entire life, but you're also impacting their image. For example, having a bold name versus a cute name could forever impact the way someone is viewed by others.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Child Welfare Workers Say They’re Quitting Due To Investigations Into Parents Of Trans Kids

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Some child welfare workers in Texas say they’re quitting over a new directive that allows abuse investigations into parents of transgender kids. The Texas Supreme Court is set to determine whether the state can resume investigations into at least nine parents of transgender kids in Texas. Those cases were opened after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in February directed child welfare officials to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as child abuse. One of those cases revolves around the Briggle family in Denton. “We cannot tell parents in Texas what kind of medical care constitutes are child abuse, that’s...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Internships#Houston Chronicle Staff#The Texas Legislature#The Texas Education Code#Districts Of Innovation#Tea#Innovation Plan
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Gov. Abbott endorses indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he has endorsed Texas House candidate Justin Berry (R-District 19), one of the 19 Austin police officers indicted for excessive force during the 2020 police protests. The endorsement comes as Berry is set to face former Austin Councilmember Ellen Troxclair...
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

A ‘Mystery Man’ Shakes Up McKinney City Political Elections

A mystery that surfaced in McKinney City quickly turned into the next big political scandal and it all started with a simple phone call. According to Rolling Stone, Paul Chabot, a Republican candidate in the race to be the area’s next representative in Texas’ House of Representatives, received a call from a “mystery man” saying his signs that were outside a local Walmart did not comply with code – according to his earlier visit at the store.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney ISD purchases 55 new school buses

McKinney ISD will receive 55 new school buses after approval from the board of trustees at its March 22 meeting. The district’s 2021 bond program allotted $12 million for the purchase of buses, according to meeting documents. MISD expects to buy buses in three separate transactions, the documents stated. The first purchase was approved at the March meeting for about $5.8 million.
MCKINNEY, TX
KCEN

Survey | Midway ISD considers redesigning panther mascot

WACO, Texas — Midway Independent School District as part of its 75th anniversary, is asking for the community's help in redesigning their panther mascot. The primary mascot for all campuses and all organizations is the Midway Panther. The Panther has traditionally been blue or white in graphics, although the mascot’s costume is black, according to Midway Identity Standards.
WACO, TX
Community Impact Houston

Spring ISD hires chief of innovation, fills open administrator roles

Spring ISD leaders named two district employees and a former Houston ISD employee to open administrator positions during the board’s March 22 meeting. Matthew Pariseau, who previously served as SISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and workforce development, was hired to fill Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa’s former position—chief of innovation and equity. The position has been open since Hinojosa took over the superintendent role in late January.
SPRING, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
592
Followers
441
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

 https://www.yourconroenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy