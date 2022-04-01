ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

United Rugby Championship highlights: Sharks 51-3 Dragons

BBC
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlighs as Dragons fell to a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Harlequins: Matas Jurevicius extends contract with Premiership champions

Harlequins forward Matas Jurevicius has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership champions. Jurevicius, 21, who can play in both the second and back row, has been handed more opportunities this season after his senior debut in 2020. "It was a very easy decision for me to re-sign with...
RUGBY
The Independent

Who could England draw in the World Cup group stage?

England will discover their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the Three Lions’ way early on.Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – who England beat in the last 16 en route to the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia are two possibilities which lie in wait.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsBoth those sides are in a strong-looking pot...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#United Rugby Championship#Dragons
Shropshire Star

England reach World Cup final with convincing victory over South Africa

The defending champions will face Australia in Sunday’s final. Danni Wyatt struck a maiden World Cup century as England powered into the final with a dominant 137-run victory over South Africa in Christchurch. Heather Knight’s side have overcome their poor start to the tournament – opening their title defence...
WORLD
BBC

Jonny Bell: European Cup winner returns to Ulster as defence coach

Ulster have announced that European Cup-winning centre Jonny Bell will return to the province as defence coach this summer. The 48-year-old will replace Jared Payne on a three-year deal. Bell, who won 36 Ireland caps, was previously Ulster's assistant coach and had spells with Gloucester, Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors.
WORLD
BBC

Bradley Davies: Wales lock signs new one-year Ospreys deal

Lock forward Bradley Davies has signed a one-year contract extension with Ospreys. The 66-cap Wales international made his debut for the region in 2016 after joining from English side Wasps. A former Cardiff player, he has scored two tries in 76 games for the Ospreys. "The Ospreys were always Wales'...
RUGBY
BBC

Eriksson reveals intriguing anecdotes of former Liverpool stars

What's the connection between Michael Owen and the Queen?. Could Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard play in the same England side?. And what happened when Peter Crouch met Prince William at the height of his robot-dancing mania?. Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson lifts the lid on the former Liverpool and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wales women: WRU make three additions to coaching staff

Wales have named Mike Hill as their new women's assistant coach and Adam Thomas as a part-time skills coach. Hill, who will have responsibility for the forwards, arrives from Bath Rugby's academy. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has also named George Morgan as a nutritionist for Wales women as well...
RUGBY
BBC

Willis Halaholo: Wales and Cardiff centre to miss the rest of season

Wales and Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury. Cardiff boss Dai Young said the 31-year-old suffered a bump in their victory over Glasgow Warriors last weekend. But the region has now confirmed he will be out for up to 12...
RUGBY
The Independent

Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.CricketFarewell to Shane Warne.On the field, our toughest foe.Off the field, as kind and generous as they come.A true legend. Farewell, Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vM8tWEMqDh— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 30, 2022The Shane Warne Stand at his @MCG 💙pic.twitter.com/u7ENrpgIGh— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) March 30, 2022Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’.Warne’s public memorial service is being held at the MCG in...
TENNIS
BBC

Scottish Women's Cup: Partick Thistle, Glasgow City & Hearts into last four

Partick Thistle stunned Hibernian 4-2 to reach the Scottish Women's Cup last four, while holders Glasgow City and Hearts also progressed. Clare Docherty, Taylor Hamill and Cara McBrearty gave Thistle a commanding lead against Hibs, who have made the last five finals, winning three. Shannon Leishman and Michaela McAlonie cut...
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Hibernian, Hearts, World Cup

Furious organisers of the Sydney Super Cup are set to hit Rangers with a whopping £5m bill for pulling out of the derby with Celtic in Australia. (Daily Record) "If we were to get there, I don't think there is anything for us as a squad to fear," says Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell after Scotland were provisionally placed in the same group as England, USA and Iran for the World Cup. (Scottish Sun)
WORLD
CBS Sports

Soccer on TV: Juventus vs. Inter Milan highlights return of club soccer following World Cup draw

While World Cup Qualifying and the draw for the World Cup took center stage, this weekend club soccer returns. Strap in for NWSL Challenge Cup action but it doesn't stop there with Juventus and Inter Milan coming together for a top-four clash in Italy. Manchester United will hope to keep their own Champions League hopes alive while Orlando City's defense will have a tough test facing Los Angeles FC.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy