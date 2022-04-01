United Rugby Championship highlights: Sharks 51-3 Dragons

England will discover their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the Three Lions’ way early on.Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – who England beat in the last 16 en route to the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia are two possibilities which lie in wait.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsBoth those sides are in a strong-looking pot...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO