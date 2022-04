A semi-truck collision that damaged a guardrail along northbound I-5 through SeaTac has traffic from the south end facing significant delays Thursday morning. As crews make repairs to the guardrail, the right two lanes of northbound I-5 just north of SR 516 in SeaTac are closed, with backups now extending over eight miles. As of 7 a.m., that had the travel time for drivers from Tacoma to Seattle up over two hours.

SEATAC, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO