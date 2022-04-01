ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Sunset Over New Home Construction In Ocala’s Summercrest Subdivision

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this beautiful sunset over new...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 1

Related
bizjournals

Antioch could make way for the construction of more than 2,000 new homes. Here's how

An effort by the city of Antioch to rezone underutilized commercial properties for infill residential development could yield more than 2,000 new homes. The East Bay city has identified nine commercially-developed sites and one vacant site within its borders with high potential for redevelopment into housing, according to city documents. According to a study conducted for Antioch by the Berkeley-based consultant Bay Area Economics, the ten sites, which vary in size from 2.3 acres to 40.9 acres, could ultimately host as many as 2,046 units of multifamily housing.
ANTIOCH, CA
Farm and Dairy

Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
ECONOMY
Pyramid

Sagebrush Homes at Ephraim Crossing appoints new construction team

EPHRAIM – Sagebrush Homes at Ephraim Crossing, a single-family community of 50 home sites, has appointed a new construction team to manage and construct its homes. Ephraim-based Todd Alder Construction is now managing the construction of homes in the community, with four currently under construction and more scheduled to begin by the end of March.
EPHRAIM, UT
click orlando

UPDATE: Ocala tornado damage now estimated at over $15M

OCALA, Fla. – Officials in Marion County are now estimating over $15 million in damage after a tornado tore through Ocala on Saturday. Commissioners received an update Tuesday after the original estimate was placed at $12.3 million. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The National Weather...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sunset, FL
Ocala, FL
Real Estate
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Ocala, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
Hopewell Valley News

Jackson zoners approve land subdivision to clear path for eight homes

JACKSON – The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have approved an application that proposed the construction of eight homes on Frank Applegate Road. Board Chairman Scott Najarian, Vice Chairman Steve Costanzo, Jeanine Fritch, Carl Book Jr., Toniann Comello, Michelle Russell and James Hurley voted “yes” on a motion to grant the application preliminary and final major subdivision approval during a March 16 meeting.
JACKSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy