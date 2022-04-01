Sunset Over New Home Construction In Ocala’s Summercrest Subdivision

An effort by the city of Antioch to rezone underutilized commercial properties for infill residential development could yield more than 2,000 new homes. The East Bay city has identified nine commercially-developed sites and one vacant site within its borders with high potential for redevelopment into housing, according to city documents. According to a study conducted for Antioch by the Berkeley-based consultant Bay Area Economics, the ten sites, which vary in size from 2.3 acres to 40.9 acres, could ultimately host as many as 2,046 units of multifamily housing.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO