ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

SPONSORED The Place: WOW Deals & Family Fun at the 2022 World’s Fishing Fair

By Alyssa Kelly
KYTV
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For five days you get 50% off...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Bass Pro Shops World’s Fishing Fair: How to Get Your Tickets, Everything Need to Know

The Bass Pro Shops World’s Fishing Fair is coming to Springfield, Missouri, for a special 50th-year anniversary party. Organizers are raising tents at this very moment in anticipation of the five-day event, which begins on March 30. This year’s World’s Fishing Fair will include live music, fishing seminars, big sales, and opportunities to meet fishing professionals.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KWQC

Davenport Fun for the Family

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As our warm weather comes back and everything comes to life again, the folks at Davenport Parks & Rec are hosting a first-time event, A Family Spring Fling. Amanda Randerson and Becca Niles share the scoop on this spring event!. When: SATURDAY, APRIL 9 from 5:30...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
WLOX

Family fun abounds as the Ultimate Fair returns to D’lberville

Animal Care Supervisor Heath Crawford said the aquatic center is seeing a significant uptick in guests between school field trips and spring breakers. Today was really nice! We'll cool down quickly tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up from the east and southeast on Monday. It's going to be windy and warm in the afternoon with highs in the 70s. A strong low pressure system could bring severe weather to the Southeast on Tuesday, including South Mississippi. Here's the latest forecast.
BILOXI, MS
WTRF- 7News

The Ohio Valley welcomes you to its 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Ohio Valley welcomes you to its 3rd annual Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt. This year they will be helping to raise funds for A Special Wish of the Ohio Valley. On April 9th, 2022, the Easter Egg Hunt will be located at the Red Devils Football Field in St. Clairsville for the surrounding communities, […]
SOCIETY
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Conservation with the Top Fishermen in the Country

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Johnny Morris brought his three fishing buddies to Bass Pro’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and 2022 World’s Fishing Fair. Alyssa Kelly had the pleasure of speaking with Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston and Roland Martin backstage, who also happen to be the greatest fishermen in America!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Paw Patrol#Bass Pro Shop
WCNC

Family Fun for Spring Break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring break is here and parents are wondering how to keep their kids entertained during the break. Sarah Crosland, author of “100 things to do in Charlotte before you Die” has some ideas that families are going to love. Five Fun Spring Break Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KYTV

What road closures to expect in-and-around Bass Pro next week during the World’s Fishing Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Make no mistake about it. Traffic will be a mess in the area around Bass Pro (Campbell and Sunshine) next week when the World’s Fishing Fair runs from March 30-April 3. Bass Pro officials say the event may draw as many as a half-million people and the Springfield Public Works Department has been preparing for the mega-event for the last month.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
The Daily Reporter

Hundreds turned out for the Family Fun Fair

Children, with parents in tow, descended on Coldwater High School for the Family Fun Fair Saturday. It’s the first time in two years the district has been able to host such an event and everyone was ready to make up for lost time. “Hundreds of people have come,” said...
COLDWATER, MI
KHON2

Family, fun, Fanta

If you are looking for a relaxed and friendly cat, look no further. Fanta is a sweet 11-month-old cat that came to Hawaiian Humane at the beginning of March. He loves to relax in the sunlight and enjoys the occasional cuddle. He is very affectionate with people and is also great around other animals! Fanta […]
PETS
Fatherly

One Dad’s Must-Haves For Moving Family Fun Outdoors This Spring

This story was produced in partnership with Walmart. Spring is synonymous with warm breezes rustling the leaves, the comforting buzz of lawn mowers starting back up, and the collective sigh of relief from parents everywhere as they can once again send their kids outside to play. No one knows this feeling better than Peter Mutabazi, a father of four who uses his social media presence to share his family’s journey from foster to adoption, spotlighting the wild but wonderful ride that is single fatherhood. When it comes to getting kids of all ages and stages to unplug and get outside, Mutabazi knows how crucial it is to find ways to make it happen.
SPRING, TX
WATE

New World's Fair exhibit opens soon

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair, the Museum of East Tennessee History is opening a new exhibition, "You Should've Been There!," in the Rogers-Claussen Feature Gallery from March 19 to October 9, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
KYTV

Flat Creek expanding to 2 more southwest Missouri cities

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Flat Creek restaurant group is expanding again. Ownership announced it will open locations in Bolivar and Webb City. The owners hope to open the restaurants in the winter of 2022/2023. Flat Creek owns restaurants in Republic and Cape Fair. The menu will mirror those locations,...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Families facing higher prices for vacations

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - As the pandemic subsides, many American families feel they are in dire need of a vacation. But just as coronavirus restrictions are lifting, travel prices are increasing. Some families who haven’t traveled much in the last two to three years said they are determined to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy