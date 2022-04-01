ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Across the North Shore Upcoming Events Raise Money for Ukraine Relief

By Northshore Magazine
Cover picture for the articleAs the Russian invasion of Ukraine rolls past the one-month mark, several local organizations and business are planning fundraising efforts to support the Ukrainian people affected by the war. Donut Sale for Ukraine, Shubie’s Marketplace, Marblehead | April 1, 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Students from the...

YourErie

UPMC Hamot doctor raises money for Ukraine through book signing

A UPMC Hamot doctor found another way to help those fighting for Ukraine. Dr. Asif Shakoor held a book signing to raise money for the Ukraine fight for freedom. His two books, “Let There Be Light in Darkness” and “Let There Be Wisdom in Truth” are poems and artwork. Dr. Shakoor said it is critical […]
ERIE, PA
KRON4 News

Bay Area woman raising money for Ukraine refugees

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A Livermore resident has made a GoFundMe campaign to help Ukrainian refugees settle across the border. Monica Binkney, who is Polish, is now living in Livermore. She moved from her home country to the U.S. 17 years ago. Her campaign has resulted in more than $11,000 in donations from the public. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City salon raises money for Ukraine family

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan salon is organizing fundraisers to support the family of one of its Ukrainian stylists. Managers at Epiphany Salon and Spa in Traverse City were inspired to help after hearing the experiences of hairstylist Tanya's family in Ukraine. People can stop by...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
TheStreet

Here's How to Safely Donate Money to Ukraine

TheStreet has compiled a list of secure ways you can send financial aid to Ukraine. The cri de coeur delivered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States Congress on Wednesday has sparked an enormous amount of sympathy and support for the besieged Eastern European country amongst its allies, particularly in North America.
CHARITIES
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
WNEP-TV 16

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

KYIV CITY, Ukraine — Today's Why Guy question from Nick Jarrell, who asks "maybe I missed it, I miss a lot, but I still don't know why Putin invaded Ukraine." Nick, it's complicated of course, that much is true. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never acknowledged Ukraine as a separate country after it split from the then Soviet Union in 1991.
POLITICS
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
KXLY

Catnip company raising money for Ukraine animal shelter

PLYMOUTH, Minn.– Donate to Ukraine- get a cat toy: that’s what a catnip company is doing to help an animal shelter on the other side of the globe. Big Moo’s Catnip is sending 100-percent of the money it raises through its campaign to Sirius, one of the largest animal shelters in the Kyiv area. When you donate, you’ll get a cat toy with the Ukrainian flag on it in return.
PETS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
WHEC TV-10

'Rockin' with Ukraine' raises money for pregnant mothers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fundraiser for Ukraine was held at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink in Webster on Sunday night. In partnership with rock band 'The Dawgs' and Ukraine native Kostia Lukyniuk, the fundraiser focussed on raising the proceeds to support pregnant women and new mothers struggling to provide the care they need for their children.
WEBSTER, NY

