The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated goaltender Jack Campbell from injured reserve, NHL.com’s Dave McCarthy reports. Campbell has been out of the lineup since March 8 due to a rib injury but is expected to start Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Campbell started this season looking like he would justify the Leafs’ faith in him and their release of veteran goalie Frederik Andersen. He was being talked about as an early favorite for the Vezina Trophy before the wheels fell off in December. Then all anyone could talk about is who the Leafs would try to acquire to play goal before the trade deadline.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO