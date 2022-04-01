ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Job's not finished': Florida State standout Matthew Cleveland returning for 2022-23 season

By Curt Weiler, Tallahassee Democrat
 10 hours ago
Florida State men's basketball team got a major boost Friday afternoon when Matthew Cleveland announced on social media he'll be returning for his sophomore season.

"Job's not finished," Cleveland shared on Twitter as the caption for a video of his freshman highlights at FSU, most prominently featuring his Virginia buzzer beater.

Cleveland averaged 11.5 points per game (second most on the FSU roster) and 4.6 rebounds per game (third most among FSU players) as a true freshman this past season. He became the fourth straight Seminole to win ACC Sixth Man of the Year, but will be the first of that bunch to return for the season after winning the award.

As the injuries mounted down the stretch of the season, Cleveland rose to the occasion more consistently than any other FSU player. He scored 11-plus points in each of the final nine games he played in.

FSU men's basketball roster breakdown:Analysis of Florida State men's basketball's roster entering a fascinating offseason

FSU women's basketball gets new coach:Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff embracing new women's college basketball landscape

Immediately upon his arrival at FSU, Cleveland's natural ability as a slasher and a defender were evident. However, he could stand to improve as a jump-shooter (17.6% from three-point range) and from the free-throw line (55.5%).

Cleveland was seen as a possible one-and-done player upon his arrival at FSU last summer. However, as the draft process gets underway with the season nearly over, he's not being projected as a current draft pick in this summer's NBA Draft.

A full offseason in FSU's program could benefit his development tremendously as he aims to potentially declare for the NBA Draft at this time next year.

Cleveland is the first of the numerous Seminoles with decisions to make about whether they will stay or leave FSU early to do so. However the rest of the dominoes fall, he should enter the starting lineup full-time in his second season in Tallahassee.

Reach Curt Weiler at cweiler@tallahassee.com or follow him on Twitter @CurtMWeiler.

