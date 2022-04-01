ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Bill would remove racist state song, but creates a mostly white selection committee to replace it

By Sara DiNatale
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 12 hours ago

The final debate on the Senate floor about a large tourism spending bill didn’t focus on the millions of dollars earmarked for the state’s visitors bureaus, but over the future of the state song – rather, songs – and the lack of Black members on the song-selection committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOd3J_0ewyS0vY00

All but one of the six is white. Senators opposed to the bill pointed out the committee does not reflect the demographics of the state. While the legislation removes a racist state song, it would also create a committee comprised of mostly white members to select new ones.

Mississippi lawmakers passed a bill late Thursday that removes “Go, Mississippi” as the official state song. In addition, it allocated $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward tourism and marketing.

“I know that we’re coming to end of a very difficult session and we are trying to get out of here and make the best decisions in the short period of time we have left,” said Sen. John Hohrn (D-Jackson). “But this is a bad decision.”

“Go, Mississippi,” adopted as the state song in 1962, has its roots in Mississippi’s segregationist past. The song was an adaptation of segregationist Gov. Ross Barnett’s campaign song, “Roll With Ross,” which included anti-integration lyrics and was introduced at a rally during Barnett’s fight against integration of the University of Mississippi by James Meredith.

“Go, Mississippi” is the tune of Barnett’s campaign song with lyrics rewritten. There have been efforts for many years in the Legislature to adopt a new state song and repeal “Go, Mississippi,” but they failed, often because lawmakers couldn’t agree on a new state song. Unlike many other states’ official songs, “Go, Mississippi” is relatively obscure and little recognized, even by many Mississippians.

The bill names former Gov. Phil Bryant-supported song – “One Mississippi” by Steve Azar – as the state’s official “contemporary genre song.” The committee will decide more state songs by genre, such as country and blues.

The committee will be headed by the directors of the state’s development authority’s tourism division; the director of the Mississippi Tourism Association; the chair of the House tourism committee; the chair of the Senate tourism committee; the director of the Mississippi Arts Commission; and the director of the Two Mississippi Museums.

“It is ill conceit that the leader of the museum that’s whole mission is about music is omitted,” Horhn said, referring to Cleveland’s Grammy Museum, “and that there is a scarcity of African Americans on this committee.”

In response to those criticisms, Sen. Bart Williams (R-Starkville) said he viewed the committee as a “starting point, not an ending point.”

“Mississippi has not only transformed the course of America’s music, it has revolutionized it, and because of this, it is important that the official songs of the State of Mississippi truly reflect the state’s phenomenal musical heritage, while enthusiastically looking forward to its future,” the bill says.

If the bill is signed by Gov. Tate Reeves, it will go into effect July 1. The bill was passed by a 37-7 vote. Two senators abstained. The sister bill in the House also passed with an overwhelming majority.

The bulk of the bill focuses on tourism spending, split predominantly among the state’s destination marketing organizations. About $20 million will be split among the state’s top 10 destinations, leaving Coastal Mississippi – the Gulf Coast bureau comprising three counties – with the largest chunk of the federal dollars.

Just under $9.5 million has been allocated to be shared among the state’s smaller tourism bureaus. No bureau will get less than $250,000. A formula using each destination’s 2019 marketing expenses determine their exact share.

During a Coastal Mississippi board meeting Thursday, commissioner Brooke Shoultz said she estimates the bureau would receive more than $6 million if the bill was signed as is by the governor.

The bill also allocates $5 million to non-profit museums and $5 million to the state’s smaller cities that are part of the Mississippi Main Street Association.

The bill mirrors Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act spending that was dispersed among tourism groups in 2020.

“This is, of course, tremendous,” said Mississippi Tourism Association executive director Danielle Morgan. “We saw how well it worked the first round and it’s why Mississippi fared better than some other destinations and is still leading the southeast in visitor spending.”

During the immediate COVID-19 recovery, Mississippi casinos boasted record-breaking revenue. Destinations across the state focused on markets within driving distance, capitalizing off the break many tourists took from flights.

Geoff Pender of Mississippi Today contributed to this story.

This story was originally published by Mississippi Today.

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Bill would ban 'ghost guns' in the state of Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bill introduced in Topeka on Monday would ban so-called "ghost guns" in the state of Kansas. The Johnson County, Kansas district attorney said that type of gun was used in the shooting atOlathe East High School. In a Senate committee, Overland Park Democrat Cindy...
KANSAS STATE
Dadeville Record

Alabama House committee approves bills benefitting state employees

(The Center Square) – Alabama state employees could receive pay increases and one-time, lump sum retirement contributions, based on a package of bills under consideration. House Bill 202 and companion legislation Senate Bill 110 are calling for 4% salary increases for employees in the state’s next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Cleveland, MS
Mississippi Today

Why Mississippi is not known for very competitive elections

Just because Mississippi is among the rare group of states that have elections every year does not mean that the state always has compelling election seasons. Unless unforeseen events occur, this year’s election cycle falls under the not-so-compelling category. All four general elections for the state’s U.S. House seats are expected to be snoozers. In all four elections, both major political parties are running candidates, and the candidates from the party out of power in each district deserve respect and our attention as they try to accomplish near herculean tasks. But those elections would be major upsets should those candidates prevail.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Ross Barnett
Person
Steve Azar
WTVQ

Bill that would ban unregulated slot machines advances in state legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Kentucky currently there are three forms of legal gaming, the lottery, charitable gaming and parimutuel wagering. There’s a fourth form of gambling that operates within the “gray area” of the law. On Tuesday, a bill that would prohibit a form of unregulated gaming passed the Kentucky House and now heads to the Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Ky. bill that would put tighter rules on public benefits to be heard in committee

Among the provisions, the bill would eliminate what’s known as “broad-based categorical eligibility” which is what allows cabinet officials to qualify Kentuckians for SNAP benefits automatically if they qualify for other forms of public assistance, such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). Forty-four states including Kentucky implement broad-based categorical eligibility.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Songs#Senate#American Rescue Plan Act
iheart.com

State Lawmakers Looking At Bill That Would Make Cocktails To Go Permanent

>State Lawmakers Looking At Bill That Would Make Cocktails To Go Permanent. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State lawmakers are looking at a bill that would make the cocktails to go service permanent in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 1138 sponsors Daniel Laughlin and John Yudichak introduced the legislation last week to make permanent the practice established by emergency order to help bars and restaurants serve drinks during the lockdown. Tom Taylor, President of the state's Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, released a statement supporting the move, saying the end of the emergency declaration permitting cocktails to go was a loss to businesses and patrons.
HARRISBURG, PA
Government Technology

How to Apply for Hurricane Protection in Louisiana

(TNS) - Louisiana is up to receive $40 million in federal grants for disaster survivors to make their homes more resilient to flooding, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Sunset Monday and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced from Washington, D.C. Examples of eligible projects under new Swift Current monies include...
LOUISIANA STATE
Connecticut Public

'CannaWarriors' protest state bill provision that would crack down on cannabis gifting

At least forty people gathered at the state Capitol today to protest a bill that would crack down on giving away adult-use and medical use cannabis. Lawmakers testified in a hearing last week that the bill’s purpose is to target unlicensed businesses operating under false pretenses. But the bill also has language that would ban cannabis distribution at any event that charges a cover -- such as the High Bazaar in Hamden, which uses its cover fee to pay for permits and on-site medical staff. The law, if passed as written, would also forbid any other sales at events where cannabis is handed out -- including food or crafts.
HAMDEN, CT
Axios Denver

A 485-page bill to create a new state agency is filled with questions

Colorado is barreling forward on a plan to create a new state department for early childhood education and launch universal preschool even though fundamental questions remain unanswered.State of play: The plans are outlined in a 485-page bill making its way through the state legislature. Advocates say it will bring greater attention to early childhood issues and significantly expand preschool access, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.Yes, but: The reimagining of the state's early childhood system is moving with such urgency, it's raising concerns about how to serve students with special needs and whether the state can find enough preschool...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTVC

New TN bill would remove local voice from oil pipeline decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new bill would make it easier for new pipelines to come through Tennessee communities. The bill would take away local government leaders’ abilities to stop or regulate new energy infrastructure, including oil, gas and electricity. This comes after a controversial pipeline project rocked...
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

With flood insurance changes expected to wallop Louisiana, calls for more transparency mount

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tommy Phillips was so worried that he went to his insurance agent to get some answers – and they weren’t good. Phillips, who lives near Boutte in St. Charles Parish, near levees, a canal and a pumping station, heard about changes on the way for the nation’s flood insurance program and wanted to know how much more he’ll eventually have to pay. FEMA has not yet provided that information, so he asked his insurer to quote him a rate as if it were a newly built house.
ECONOMY
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy