ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach “Light It Up Blue” in honor of Autism Awareness Day on April 2

By Long Beach Post Partner
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 14 hours ago

On Friday, April 1, patients, families, and care teams from the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach came together to kick off Autism Awareness Month and World Autism Day, which is on Saturday, April 2, by lighting Miller Children’s & Women’s blue.

Stramski Center Advisory Board members, patients, families, and the care team formed a human light bulb in front of Miller Children’s & Women’s. Dressed in blue, holding 44 blue balloons and one white balloon, the group demonstrated that 1 in 44 children in the United States are diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that some children are born with and some are diagnosed with later in life,” says Ioana Pal , PsyD, clinical psychologist, Stramski Children’s Developmental Center. “It is important to bring awareness to autism because without early intervention, it becomes difficult for kids to meet their benchmarks and be in line with other kids at school.”

Autism is a complex developmental disability that can affect a child’s ability to communicate and interact socially with others. It’s a spectrum disorder that affects individuals in many different ways and on a varying range of levels.

At the beginning of April, organizations around the world “Light It Up Blue” in commemoration of the United Nations sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day. Miller Children’s lights up the outside of their hospital blue all month long.

“Bringing awareness through these kinds of events makes it easier to connect with the community,” says Dr. Pal. “It helps people know where to go for assessments and get referred to the right therapies.”

The Stramski Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s is a comprehensive center that cares for children — from birth to age 21 — with behavioral and developmental conditions, such as autism, Fragile X, ADHD/ADD, Down Syndrome and other learning disabilities. The Stramski Center is home to Southern California’s only Fragile X Program with families coming from all over the Southwest to be treated. Fragile X Syndrome is the most common known single gene cause of autism.

For more information on how to “Light It Up Blue” or to learn more about autism, visit millerchildrenshospitallb.org/goblue

The post MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach “Light It Up Blue” in honor of Autism Awareness Day on April 2 appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post

20K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow Long Beach Post and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Turnto10.com

Founder of Rhode Island aphasia support group explains disorder

A woman who leads a support group for people with aphasia, and who has the condition herself, spoke to NBC 10 News about the disorder. The daughter of Bruce Willis took to social media Wednesday, saying the condition has forced Willis to leave the acting career he loves. Aphasia is...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Society
scitechdaily.com

Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure Identified in Babies Who Later Develop Autism

Research led by Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett , PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, from UNC-Chapel Hill is the first to demonstrate overgrowth of the amygdala in the first year of life, before babies show most of the behavioral symptoms that later consolidate into a diagnosis of autism. This overgrowth may be unique to autism, as babies with fragile X syndrome show a different brain growth pattern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Key Brain Region In Babies That Develop Autism Is Unusually Large

Scientists have noticed that a key brain structure appears to undergo an unusual growth spurt between six and 12 months in babies that go on to develop autism. Reported in the American Journal of Psychiatry, scientists from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scanned the brains of over 400 kids, including 58 infants with an increased likelihood of developing autism (due to having an older sibling with autism) who were later diagnosed with autism, 212 infants at increased likelihood of autism but who did not develop autism, 109 controls, and 29 infants with “fragile X” syndrome, a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Lights Up#The Stramski Children#Psyd#Developmental Center#The United Nations#Miller Children
Long Beach Post

Twin sisters in Long Beach are working to build community for Black lesbians

The sisters say they started a group called “Lesbians Are Life” to make sure people in their community had a place to go to learn about resources, and express their frustrations about the lack of acceptance they feel from the heterosexual Black community.   The post Twin sisters in Long Beach are working to build community for Black lesbians appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre foundation's 'Light it Up Blue' Gala to return

Joe Winters, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Winter Bros. Waste Systems, will be honored in recognition of his advocacy on behalf of those with autism by RVC Blue Speaks at its gala on April 23 at the Coral House in Baldwin. The event will mark the organizations fourth gala, and first since 2019.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
technologynetworks.com

Alzheimer’s Drug Candidate May Also Improve Memory in People With Down Syndrome

A new study shows that a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease may also improve cognitive function in people with Down syndrome. The drug sargramostim (GM-CSF, which stands for granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor) is the first to show memory improvement in Alzheimer's patients in a phase II clinical trial. GM-CSF is a normal human protein that is safe and well-tolerated with over 30 years of FDA-approved use for other disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy