Waldorf, MD

Fighting reported before woman and baby found dead at Waldorf house fire scene

WUSA
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire broke out in the 3000...

www.wusa9.com

Fox5 KVVU

Utah man previously reported missing found dead at Valley of Fire

UPDATE: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was reported missing in family was found dead nearly a month later, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Peter Droste, 63, from St. George, UT, was found dead at Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley on March 9, LVMPD said Thursday. He was reported missing Feb. 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
13News Now

Woman dead after Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials said a woman died in a fire in Newport News early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house fire scene just after 4 a.m. on Waltham Lane. Teams originally responded to a carbon monoxide call to the house next door. That's when firefighters discovered the fire and heard a fire alarm.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
WDVM 25

Missing woman believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Fox News

Two dead in DC less than 24 hours apart, one suspect arrested: police

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., that resulted in the death of at least one victim Thursday evening, the D.C. police said. The Metropolitan Police Department subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Jarrell David Harris, 27, who allegedly killed the victim in front of two children, WUSA reported. The incident took place on Chesapeake Street, Southwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Police are searching for these 3 men wanted for armed carjacking

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for assistance in identifying three men in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Southwest, D.C. A representative with the Metropolitan Police Department said the offense occurred Thursday, March 24 around 8:09 p.m. on the 300 block of M Street, SW. According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when three men approached them, forced them out of the car and hit them with a gun.
WASHINGTON, DC

