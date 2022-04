Former Admiral King basketball coach and Lorain Sports Hall of Famer Mitch Gillam passed away this week after an extended illness. He was 82 years old. “Mitch Gillam’s name is synonymous with Lorain Basketball,” Lorain Athletic Director Brian Koury said. “He was at the forefront of basketball in the 80’s here in the City of Lorain.”

