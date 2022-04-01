ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks unveil basketball hoop, mural at historic fire station

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
12 hours ago
 12 hours ago
© Kat Goduco Photo

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks unveiled a new basketball hoop and mural, paying tribute to the historic Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 on Friday.

April 1 marks their 59th anniversary of when Station 16 became the city’s first fully integrated station in 1963. As part of the event, Hawks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins was on site, along with Hawks star John Collins, guard Skylar Mays and the first Black firefighters of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Lieutenant Louvenia Jenkins, Battalion Chief Liz Summers, Lieutenant Theodore Ector and Fire Chief Roderick M. Smith.

The hoop features co-branding of the Hawks and NBA 75th Anniversary logos, stands as tall as an NBA-regulation size hoop and is located outside next to the station. The mural features the ATLANTA letters above the imposing razor-talon hawk of the late ‘90s and includes 16 black stars which represent the first 16 Black male firefighters and seven red stars for the first seven Black female firefighters.

The mural was designed by Adam McNeil, an Atlanta transplant, who began painting signs in 2010. After years of experience, McNeil continues to grow his Atlanta-based business and build his robust portfolio of work throughout the Southeast.

“We are thrilled to bring basketball to the historic Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 with the help of the NBA,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “Connections like these continue to show our commitment to positively impacting Atlanta youth by creating a safe space for kids and families to learn and play.”

Over the next few months, the Hawks will engage various AFRD-led youth initiatives including the AFRD Community Mentorship Program, AFRD Cadet Program and the Delayed Entry Program. These programs support the city’s youth in teamwork, confidence building, career exposure and leadership development.

“Atlanta Fire Rescue is honored to embark upon this historic partnership with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Roderick M. Smith. "The implementation of the basketball hoop and mural paying tribute to the legacy of AFRD's first African-American Firefighters reaffirms their values of community and togetherness.”

Friday’s hoop and mural unveiling also included numerous on-site activations including fire truck tours, where guests had the opportunity to go into a fire truck and learn about its different parts, a dance clinic, which was led by the ATL Hawks Dancers, and a photo station.

Earlier this season, the NBA announced a league-wide initiative to create and dedicate more than 50 new Live, Learn or Play Centers throughout the league’s 75th anniversary season by all 30 NBA teams and in regions around the world. The Live, Learn or Play initiative includes the building of play centers at various community centers, schools, playgrounds, fire stations and other neighborhood establishments.

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Could Land Rudy Gobert If Utah Jazz Make Him Available

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the most active teams during the last trade deadline, but they might be getting ready to make another big move to assemble the best team around Luka Doncic. After a failed partnership with Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavs split up that duo, landing Spencer Dinwiddie...
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis lead MVP futures battle

With the end of the NBA season a little more than a week away, futures bettors have their eyes locked on a contentious finish to the MVP race. Will the dominant Joel Embiid end the best season of his career with his first MVP trophy? Can Giannis Antetokounmpo earn his third award as he tries to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to another title? Or will the wizardry of Nikola Jokic — who leads the Denver Nuggets in every major statistical category — help him repeat as league MVP?
NBA
