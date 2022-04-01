ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow police introduce robot officer after makeover

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRxyX_0ewyQvdw00
Broken Arrow police introduce robot officer after makeover

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department introduced its first and only robot officer, BART, who has been with the department for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnrLd_0ewyQvdw00
Broken Arrow police introduce robot officer after makeover

BART has been used in the past at community events in the city, and BAPD said that he will have the same assignment going forward.

BAPD said that he can talk and move his body, arms, hands, head and he has an interactive touch screen to help him engage with those he meets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQQjX_0ewyQvdw00
Broken Arrow police introduce robot officer after makeover

BAPD said to keep an eye out for BART at upcoming community events in Broken Arrow.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Broken Arrow, OK
Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robot#Arrow#Bart#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cold Case Murder Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Oklahoma Woman

A woman wanted for an out-of-state murder from more than 20 years ago, is in jail in Oklahoma. 61-year-old Rayna Hoffman-Ramos was arrested in Washington County, where she has been living for quite some time. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they arrested her after a months-long investigation with the out-of-state agency and OSBI. She was arrested on a First Degree Murder warrant.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy