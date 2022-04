We’re trying to get control of our finances by living on a budget. We also have about $18,000 in debt we are trying to pay off. My husband brings home $3,400 a month, and I am currently taking care of our eight-month-old baby. We would like to have a date night once a month, and he thinks we should set aside $200 for this. Under the current circumstances, I feel like this is too much. What do you think?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO