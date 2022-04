The Omicron variant sub-lineage BA.2 now makes up a majority of new infections in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Tuesday. Last week, 54.9% of cases were caused by the strain nationwide. BA.2's prevalence remains highest in the Northeast, where the agency estimates that the variant made up close to three in four new infections in the region spanning New Jersey through Maine.Federal health officials say the faster-spreading strain has not yet led to the steep climb in cases reported in many countries abroad, or many more severe cases compared to the other Omicron strains, despite...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO