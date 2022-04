Whole hog BBQ is the oldest form of barbecue, the origin of the delectable ribs and pulled pork that barbecue lovers enjoy today. Although most barbecue joints prefer to smoke and grill their meats in the more popular, less time-consuming modern methods, some prepare their meat in the tradition of the original barbecue. Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint is one such spot that's renowned for its delectable whole hog BBQ.

