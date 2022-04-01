ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

A New Neon-Lit Egg Parlor Gives Shaw a Reason to Rise and Shine

By Tierney Plumb
Eater
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C.’s fast-growing Cracked Eggery busts open its anticipated Shaw doors this weekend, bringing the neighborhood way more than just its namesake breakfast staple. Starting Saturday, April 2, customers can stroll into the energetic, neon-lit shop from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily to fuel up on its inventive, delightfully messy egg...

dc.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Subway Adds 2 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway has a new digital-only menu called The Vault, which offers Subway customers exclusive sandwich options that they can only order through the Subway website and app. Each sandwich in The Vault is made in partnership with a legendary athlete. Earlier in March, Subway added a new Italian sandwich called the Benissimo to The Vault, crafted in collaboration with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bobby Flay Dips Fried Chicken In Buttermilk

Professional chefs learn a slew of different techniques through the years, which they often develop based on their own trial and error. While there are countless ways to prepare a dish, you'll almost never find two chefs who do it the exact same way. Bobbly Flay has been a renowned...
RECIPES
Mashed

Daphne Oz's Caesar Salad Recipe Omits A Key Ingredient

The Caesar salad is one of the most famous salads in the world. In fact, this classic dish is on the menu at more than 28% of restaurants (via Tastewise). What's in a traditional Caesar salad? According to Britannica, it consists of romaine lettuce tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, pounded anchovies, and raw or coddled (boiled for one minute) eggs.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

12 Mistakes Everybody Makes When Cooking Bacon

Everybody loves bacon—but not when it's underdone or way too crispy! We're here to help you master the art of cooking bacon. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Pimento Cheese#Cheese Sandwiches#Blue Cheese#Fried Egg#Food Drink#The Southern Charm#Animal#Mcdonald#French#Lyon Bakery
Washington Post

Overnight New York-Style Cheesecake

If you dream of making lofty, creamy and fluffy cheesecakes, but have been too intimidated to try, you’re going to love this stress-free recipe. A low-and-slow bake at 200 degrees, inspired by an old Post recipe from cookbook author and food writer Andrew Schloss, eliminates the threat of cracks — and the need for a water bath.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

A Recipe for Peanut Butter Chile Crisp Cookies That’s Spicy, Savory, and Sweet

In my experience, the who’s-who of American-style cookies has typically included chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and peanut butter. If forced to rank them, I would declare chocolate chip as the obvious winner, followed by sugar, peanut butter, and oatmeal raisin. In other words, I’m not really a peanut butter cookie person.
RECIPES
London Bruncher

Strawberries and Cream Cheese Cookies Recipe

These cream cheese-based cookies are laced with crushed-up freeze-dried strawberries for a sweet and creamy cookie. The combination of strawberries and cream is a classic one – bowls of fruit topped with cream have been served at Wimbledon since the British tournament started in 1877 and New York Cheesecake is often served piled with a sticky strawberry compote.
Eater

Portland’s Only Self-Defined Lesbian Bar Will Arrive This Spring

In the early 20th century, Dr. Marie Equi was one of Oregon’s fiercest champions for labor and women’s rights. She protested labor abuses at Oregon factories and the United States’s entry into World War I, serving time at San Quentin State Prison for sedition during her years of activism. She provided abortions and information about birth control when it was illegal to do so, and offered medical care following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire. She was also a lesbian, before Stonewall, before homosexuality of any form was decriminalized in the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Tijuana-Style Taquería Expanding to Hillcrest and Bringing Mexican Seafood to Little Italy

La Taquería Tijuana is expanding, with the taco specialist about to open doors on its new Hillcrest restaurant. Much like its existing outposts in Imperial Beach and Little Italy, the incoming University Avenue location will continue to feature tacos and mulitas made just as they are a few miles south across the border, with your choice of meat, guacamole, salsa, and chopped cilantro and onion placed on fresh, handmade tortillas. Available fillings include flame-grilled beef and chicken, pork adobada, carnitas, and birria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Salon

The secret to the perfect grilled cheese, revealed

You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
RECIPES
Eater

Delivery Startup Suddenly Folds, Leaving Food Business Owners With Thousands in Unpaid Bills

The Fresno County-based tech startup Zero Grocery announced it’s shutting down in early March, a mere month after raising $12 million in funding. In a post on Twitter founder and CEO Zuleyka Strasner said the company was “chronically undercapitalized.” Now a number of Bay Area food businesses tell the Chronicle the company owes them money. As Kneaded Bakery owner Iliana Berkowitz says the start up owes her East Bay business $6,000, and Starter Bakery’s owner Brian Wood says he’s owed $25,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PennLive.com

TikTok’s newest sensation is ‘ice cream bread’

From learning how to trim herbs with a box grater to baking raw pasta in the oven with nothing but a block of cream cheese, TikTok has been labeled “FoodTok.”. TikTok users have become notorious for creating the wildest, most outlandish recipes reportedly with the most positive and tasty outcomes. Recently, the platform has been going crazy over its newest obsession – “ice cream bread.”
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy