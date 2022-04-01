ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

April 1st is Cheap Trick Day in Illinois, no joke!

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJbB5_0ewyPvg900

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For most, April 1st is April Fool’s Day, but not in Rockford – it’s Cheap Trick Day!

The Illinois General Assembly made the date official in 2007 to honor the world-famous rock band, which began in Rockford.

In the nearly 50 years Cheap Trick has been performing, the group sold over 20 million albums and earned dozens of gold and platinum awards.

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KISS 106

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in April. The live version of the hit children’s show will have two performances on April 19th and 20th at 6 p.m. In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois hospital on verge of losing license

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital could lose its license after the Illinois Department of Public Health filed to revoke it, The Register-Mail reported March 4. The department found the hospital — which closed Jan. 8 — violated several codes on safety rules, patient care, physical facilities, staffing, nursing and personnel records, according to The Register-Mail.
GALESBURG, IL
97ZOK

The Outstanding Hidden Gem Steakhouse Tucked Inside an Illinois Barn

A steakhouse couldn't get more 'underneath the radar' like this incredible restaurant inside a 19th century brick barn hidden down an alley. Creating that list would be so easy. The list would be long and filled with some of the most well-known brand names across the country. Often, those restaurants would be in trendy neighborhoods or inside a beautiful hotel.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheap Trick#April Fool#Nexstar Media Inc
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Another South Side church will hold a gas giveaway Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The generosity of recent gas giveaways continue as another South Side church is helping some residents affected by the sharp increase in prices.The senior pastor of Another Chance Church of Chicago will hand out vouchers for $50 worth of free gas.The giveaway happening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 99th and Halsted.The giveaway comes after a church in Grand Crossing served 200 cars Saturday and businessman Willie Wilson donated $200,000 in free gas last week. 
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy