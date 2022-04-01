April 1st is Cheap Trick Day in Illinois, no joke!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For most, April 1st is April Fool’s Day, but not in Rockford – it’s Cheap Trick Day!

The Illinois General Assembly made the date official in 2007 to honor the world-famous rock band, which began in Rockford.

In the nearly 50 years Cheap Trick has been performing, the group sold over 20 million albums and earned dozens of gold and platinum awards.

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

