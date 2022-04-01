ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Year-Old Girl in Ukraine is Selling Her Drawings to Support Her Family

By Thea Glassman
 10 hours ago
Little kid's hand drawing something on white paper. Outdoor activity learning concept for family. with wฟrm tone color effect. NinelittlePhoto/Adobe Stock

A young Ukrainian girl is selling her drawings on Etsy to help support her family. The 7-year-old’s digital artwork ranges from a colorful pair of birds to a cat holding a heart-shaped Ukraine flag and it’s all available online right now.

Nils Laacks, a language coach in Canada, helped spark the idea when he was trying to figure out ways to help his friend Maxim, who lives in Ukraine. “When the war started I felt helpless and shocked like most people around the world,” Laacks wrote in an email. “I was thinking of ways to help this family. I knew that Maxim’s 7-year old niece loves to draw as he had sent me some of her drawings in the past.”

Laacks suggested that Maxim set up an Etsy page for Maria, so they can sell her drawings and raise funds to directly support their family. Maxim did just that and has already racked up 529 sales (along with plenty of glowing reviews!) of her sweet, bright drawings.

“Thank you for keeping your beautiful light shining in these dark times,” one customer wrote, who purchased a drawing of an apple tree. “May humans one day soon evolve beyond war and greed. Holding Ukraine in our hearts and wish you safety and peace.” Another added: “Wonderful – on display in my house.”

The first few hundred dollars made on Etsy helped Maria and her mom pay for a rental apartment in Ukraine, Laacks explained. Funds have also gone to support other Ukrainians in need. “Maxim was able to buy some pots and pans that the refugee center in Zhovti Vody desperately needed,” he wrote. “He is also buying some protective gear (like helmets, plate carriers, gloves, thermal visors, cameo clothing) and wax to make the camouflage tents waterproof and sends it to the territorial defense whenever he has some extra money.”

Laacks added that this Etsy store has offered an important distraction for the family.

“Maxim could be conscripted into the armed forces at any moment now,” he wrote. “The possibility of being drafted and the uncertainty of not knowing if/when your city will be bombed or attacked by the Russian forces is very stressful but last week he was just focusing on the project with Etsy, reading less news, and helping some refugees from his city.”

Before you go, here’s some of our favorite ethical toy brands.

SheKnows

Sheila Physically Attacks Steffy in the Alley and Issues a Dire Threat

In the alley, Steffy tells Sheila she hasn’t changed. Sheila argues Brooke is the one who hasn’t changed. Steffy points out what happened was because of her. She’ll never have a relationship with Finn and Hayes. She’s a psychopath and Steffy knows just how far she’s willing to go to get what she wants.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Tees Up What May Be the Cutest Face-Off Ever

A photo that will melt your heart. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) has sent the cute meter to a whole new level — with just one photo. The soap fave posted two pics of her real-life boyfriend Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) with their adorable goldendoodle Kimba that was simply captioned, “these faces,” along with a hashtag that described a “lazy, perfect” day.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Of Course Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper Found Each Other After the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. It doesn’t matter that 16 years have passed since Alias aired its last episode, the cast remains close. On Oscars night, that bond was on display when Jennifer Garner reunited with former co-star Bradley Cooper at an afterparty at the celeb-heavy hotspot, Craig’s. The pair worked together from 2001 until 2006 on the ABC spy drama — Garner as Sydney Bristow and Cooper as Will Tippin. While many fans have hoped for the dynamic duo to strike up a romantic relationship (we remember their beach outing), it’s strictly platonic for them — and it’s...
CELEBRITIES
