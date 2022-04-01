ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

KDKA Radio Editorial: PA Turnpike

By Michael Spacciapolli
 12 hours ago

State lawmakers are considering a legislation to help E-ZPass drivers being charged a ten-dollar fee because their transponder wasn't detected. It’s another sign of Turnpike Commission dysfunction and it costs the people of the Commonwealth too much.

It was revealed in July the Turnpike missed tolls on about 11 million vehicles with automated toll plazas.

The loss? 104 million dollars!

An audit only three years ago showed the Turnpike was on the road to insolvency with billions of dollars in debt.

The commission has been borrowing money for several years to make a 450 million dollar annual payment to PennDOT… to help pay for… public transit.

It is not surprising money magazine Budget Direct named the PA turnpike the most expensive toll road… in the world.

Are the people of Pennsylvania getting their money’s worth?

At times it certainly doesn’t seem so.

