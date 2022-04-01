ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach starts community outreach for zoning changes in Central Long Beach

By Jason Ruiz
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 12 hours ago

Long Beach is hosting the first of three virtual meetings Saturday where residents and business owners can learn more about the city’s efforts to rezone a large chunk of Central Long Beach that stretches from the Traffic Circle to Downtown.

The first virtual meeting is scheduled for April 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Two other meetings on April 6 and April 13 are both scheduled to run between 6 and 7:30 p.m., according to a city announcement Friday afternoon.

The “Zone In: City Core” project is a revisioning of the zoning in the neighborhoods between Pacific Coast Highway and 10th Street and Ximeno and Magnolia avenues. Changes to zoning could affect how high and dense future residential developments can be and how pedestrian-friendly the streets and sidewalks could be.

It could also affect the affordability of the neighborhoods and whether affordable housing could be required in future developments. Some, but not all, of the Zone In project area overlaps with the city’s already established inclusionary zoning , which requires up to 11% of residential units in new projects be set at affordable rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hrJs_0ewyPME400

The Zone In boundaries includes low-income parts of the city with much of the project area including neighborhoods where over 25% of residents are living in poverty, according to city data.

A community survey to gather feedback from residents and other people who own businesses in the area is open until April 22. The survey is available on the city’s website and is being offered in English , Spanish , Khmer and Vietnamese .

People who participate in the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

Zoning changes for the Zone In: City Core project are expected to go before the City Council in spring 2023.

Those who want to attend the community meetings need to RSVP through the city’s website .

State tells Long Beach it must make room for 10K new housing units by October

Inclusionary housing policy updates make affordable units permanent, tie fees to new home values

The post Long Beach starts community outreach for zoning changes in Central Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

3 of the best neighborhoods to live in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach is a coastal city and port in Southern California that is one of the prime locations to live in Los Angeles County and in California. Some of the most popular tourist attractions are the Queen Mary, Aquarium, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, and, of course, the beach. Long Beach is also home to California State University, where students may both study and enjoy the city. The city may provide a terrific experience for anybody looking for a California beach getaway or simply a place to live.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Part of 710 Freeway to close overnight in Long Beach

Parts of the southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach will be closed this weekend for maintenance work, authorities said Friday.The freeways will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Coast Highway through 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans.Several on-ramps to the southbound freeway will also be closed.Traffic will be diverted off of the southbound 710 Freeway at PCH and detours will be posted at the closed ramps.Updates can be found here. 
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclusionary Zoning#Community Outreach#Affordable Housing#Poverty#City Core#Magnolia
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Julie Larkins, Long Beach community leader, dies at 54

Julie Larkins, a Long Beach community leader who cofounded a nonprofit to help at-risk children and served on the boards of multiple other local organizations, has died. She was 54. Larkins died from a long-term illness earlier this month at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in San Pedro.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Vaccination no longer required in bars—and soon, indoor mega events

The new order for indoor events of more than 1,000 people will go into effect April 1, which will free organizers of the city's largest event, the Acura Grand Prix, from having to set up a system to check test results or vaccine status for its Lifestyle Expo in the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Vaccination no longer required in bars—and soon, indoor mega events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy