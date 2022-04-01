Is John Collins close to returning from injury for Hawks?

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about when we might see John Collins come back from injury as he’s been battling a foot injury since early March.

When asked when John Collins might return from injury.

“When he’s ready. I truly don’t know, I am not a physician so I have not talked to John or inspected his injuries,” Koonin said. “That said he’s been working out and practicing in a limited way and hopefully, we’ve got a fairly important ten day stretch now that we could use John’s health so I am obviously cheering, rooting and wishing him back.”