Is John Collins close to returning from injury for Hawks?

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
92.9 The Game
 12 hours ago

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about when we might see John Collins come back from injury as he’s been battling a foot injury since early March.

When asked when John Collins might return from injury.

“When he’s ready. I truly don’t know, I am not a physician so I have not talked to John or inspected his injuries,” Koonin said. “That said he’s been working out and practicing in a limited way and hopefully, we’ve got a fairly important ten day stretch now that we could use John’s health so I am obviously cheering, rooting and wishing him back.”

92.9 The Game

