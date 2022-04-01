Broken Arrow police introduce robot officer after makeover

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department introduced its first and only robot officer, BART, who has been with the department for decades.

BART has been used in the past at community events in the city, and BAPD said that he will have the same assignment going forward.

BAPD said that he can talk and move his body, arms, hands, head and he has an interactive touch screen to help him engage with those he meets.

BAPD said to keep an eye out for BART at upcoming community events in Broken Arrow.

