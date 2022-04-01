ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bf7nN_0ewyPEAG00

Click here to read the full article.

April showers give way to May flowers, and April meetings among broadcast-television executives often give way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows currently sans such a decision, we’ll get plenty cancellation/renewal news this month as well. (More so the latter, networks are keen to keep the cancellations quiet for as long as possible ahead of May’s upfronts when broadcasters reveal their upcoming fall schedules as well as new shows.)

IndieWire is a bit early to the game this year, but there’s already been a few broadcast TV shows scrapped. Among them, however, were some preplanned decisions like the ending of NBC ’s “This Is Us,” CBS ’ “Bull” and ABC ’s “Black-ish.” But then there is ABC’s “Promised Land,” which (briefly, on ABC at least) followed two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. “Promised Land” performed so unpromisingly that it was banished to the predominantly Disney-owned Hulu (Comcast’s NBCUniversal still owns 33 percent of the SVOD service) after airing just a few episodes on the Disney-owned broadcast network. Hey, maybe Hulu will want a second serving of that fine wine!

Several series on the respective “TBD” portions of our list, which is broken down by broadcaster, are shoo-ins for new seasons. Those announcements just haven’t happened yet for any number of reasons, including – but not limited to – ongoing contractual negotiations between networks, studios, casts, and creators. Or maybe they just haven’t gotten around to it yet.

For a few Fox examples, in no world would a hit series like “9-1-1” not return next year – we’re just not there yet. This story has been written with the intention that we will update it as each decision comes down from a network’s conference room to the press.

You’ll notice we only focused on scripted series here. Sans a handful of perennial reality standouts like CBS’ “Survivor,” which has been officially renewed for Season 43, unscripted programming kind of does its own thing on its own schedule. Yeah, the TV business can be a real mess.

CBS
Renewed: “NCIS” (for Season 20), “NCIS: Los Angeles” (for Season 14), “NCIS: Hawai’i” (for Season 2), “Bob Hearts Abishola” (for Season 4), “CSI: Vegas” (for Season 2), “Ghosts” (for Season 2), “The Neighborhood” (for Season 5), and “Young Sheldon” (for Season 5)

Cancelled/Ending: “Bull” (after six seasons)

TBD: “FBI” (currently on Season 4) “FBI: International” (on Season 1), “FBI: Most Wanted” (on Season 3), “Magnum P.I.” (on Season 4), “The Equalizer” (on Season 2), “Blue Bloods” (on Season 12), “United States of Al” (on Season 2), “S.W.A.T.” (on Season 5), and “B Positive” (on Season 2)

Don’t lose sleep over “FBI” being “TBD” here. No bull, it’ll be back. “Bull,” on the other hand, will not.

In January, “Bull” star Michael Weatherly announced via his social media channels that his CBS drama, based on the early career of (and produced by) TV’s “Dr. Phil,” would be ending with Season 6.

“Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull but after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly wrote at the time. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our ‘Bull’ family!”

NBC
Renewed: “New Amsterdam” (for fifth and final season), “Chicago Med” (for Season 8), “Chicago Fire” (for Season 11), “Chicago P.D.” for (Season 10), “The Blacklist” (for Season 10), and “La Brea” (for Season 2)

Cancelled/Ending: “This Is Us” (after six seasons), “The Thing About Pam” (limited series), and “Ordinary Joe” (after one season)

TBD: “Law & Order” (currently on Season 21), “Law & Order: SVU” (on Season 23), “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (on Season 2), “Endgame” (on Season 1), “Transplant” (on Season 2; renewed for third season on CTV), “American Auto” (on Season 1), “Grand Crew” (on Season 1), “Young Rock” (on Season 2), and “Mr. Mayor” (on Season 2)

“This Is Us” always had a six-season plan and stuck to it; soon, creator Dan Fogelberg hopes to stick the landing. “The Thing About Pam” is based on the true-crime story about Pam Hupp’s involvement in the murder of Betsy Faria, so that one always had an ending – and thus a reason for ending after one season. “Ordinary Joe” has no such excuse.

Bet money on the “Law & Order” shows returning. As NBC has learned from its “One Chicago” dramas and CBS has observed from its own “FBI” franchise: you always bet on Dick Wolf.

Fox
Renewed: “Bob’s Burgers” (for Season 13), “Duncanville” (for Season 3), “Family Guy” (for Season 20), “Housebroken” (for Season 2), “The Great North” (for Season 3), “The Simpsons” (for Season 34), and “Fantasy Island” (for Season 2)

Cancelled/Ending: “The Big Leap” (after one season)

TBD: “9-1-1” (currently on Season 5), “9-1-1: Lone Star” (on Season 3), “The Cleaning Lady” (on Season 1), “Call Me Kat” (on Season 2), “Our Kind of People” (on Season 1), “Pivoting” (on Season 1), “The Resident” (on Season 5), and “Welcome to Flatch” (on Season 1)

Animation can run forever, apparently – perhaps Fox should’ve actually developed “The Big Leap” as a cartoon. On second thought, that would have only made that scripted show about an unscripted show in which the performers put on a scripted play (we know, how did that not work?!?) even more confusing.

With Gordon Ramsay and some “Masked” competitions, Fox is fairly heavy on – and successful with – unscripted programming (and then there’s the sports programming, but that’s for a whole ‘nother story). While CBS, NBC, and ABC all schedule primetime from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fox and The CW do not program the 10 o’clock hour, which means they don’t need as many series (or at least as many hours) as the other networks.

ABC
Renewed: Abbott Elementary (for Season 2), “The Rookie” (for Season 5), “Station 19” (for Season 6), “The Good Doctor” (for Season 6), and “Grey’s Anatomy” (for Season 19)

Cancelled/Ending: “Black-ish” (after Season 8) and “Promised Land” (moved to Hulu midway through Season 1; a second season there is TBD)

TBD: “The Conners” (“Roseanne” continuation currently on its fourth season), “Home Economics” (on Season 2), “The Goldbergs” (on Season 9), “The Wonder Years” (reboot on Season 1), “Queens” (on Season 1), “A Million Little Things” (on Season 4), and “Big Sky” (on Season 2)

“Abbott Elementary” has proven to be an excellent comedy, probably the best ABC has seen since “Modern Family.” “Station 19” and “The Good Doctor” are still going strong, and the fact that “Grey’s Anatomy” has successfully avoided Ellen Pompeo ending the long-running medical drama for this long is definitely a good thing.

The future of “The Goldbergs” is not looking as golden. In December, star Jeff Garlin’s role was significantly reduced due to HR complaints about workplace behavior, including unwanted hugging and off-color/profane jokes. The following month ABC added four additional episodes to its ninth season, bringing the total to 22 episodes.

ABC Entertainment (and Hulu originals) chief Craig Erwich denied to this reporter that the backorder was evidence of “The Goldbergs” being retooled to wrap up with its current season. “We had an opportunity for more episodes,” he said at the time. “The show is doing really well. It was purely a scheduling decision.”

The CW
Renewed: “All American” (for Season 5), “The Flash” (for Season 9), “Kung Fu” (for Season 3), “Nancy Drew” (for Season 4), “Riverdale” (for Season 7), “Superman & Lois” (for Season 3), and “Walker” (for Season 3)

Cancelled/Ending: N/A

TBD: “ 4400″ (currently on Season 1), “All American: Homecoming” (on Season 1), “Batwoman” (on Season 3), “Charmed” (reboot on Season 4), “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (on Season 7), “Dynasty” (on Season 5), “In the Dark” (on Season 4, though that does not yet have a premiere date), “Legacies” (on Season 4), “Naomi” (on Season 1), and “Roswell, New Mexico” (on Season 4, though that does not yet have a premiere date)

As of now, The CW has not cancelled any of its shows. That is fairly typical for the youngest-skewing (and most digital-skewing, which goes hand in hand) broadcast network. The CW has had a very consistent lineup; expect a bunch of additional renewals, in batch form, to come soon.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Will Smith Breaks Silence on Oscar Slap, Apologizes to Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith has finally spoken out about “The Slap.” At 7:17 p.m. ET Monday night, he posted a statement on Instagram, which included an apology to Chris Rock, something which he neglected to do during his lengthy Best Actor acceptance speech at the Academy Awards Sunday. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Tiffany Haddish Defends Will Smith After Oscars Slap: ‘The Most Beautiful Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish is defending Will Smith in the wake of his viral Academy Awards moment. The comedian told People at the Governors Ball following the Oscars ceremony that watching Smith slap presenter Chris Rock following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was the “most beautiful thing” to witness. “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” said Haddish, who co-starred with Jada Pinkett Smith in “Girls Trip.” “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Amy Schumer: ‘Still Triggered and Traumatized’ by Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Click here to read the full article. Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has shared her reaction to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock in the face onstage during the Academy Awards on Sunday night. “Still triggered and traumatized,” the comedian said in an Instagram post shared early on Wednesday morning. Some time after Will Smith accosted Chris Rock, who dissed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during an ad-libbed joke about her hair, Schumer resumed her emcee duties. She joked, “What did I miss?” But clearly the moment was more painful for her than it seemed. “I think we can all agree that the best...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Hupp
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series Pilot at NBC Rounds Out Main Cast

Click here to read the full article. The “Quantum Leap” sequel series pilot at NBC has rounded out its main cast with three new additions. Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander Park have all joined the cast of the project. They join previously announced cast members Raymond Lee and Ernie Hudson. In the followup to the original “Quantum Leap,” the new version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Flowers#Animated Series#Broadcasters#Nbc#Cbs#Abc#Latinx#Disney#Hulu#Svod#Shoo Ins
Parade

The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to GAC Family

Newly rebranded network, GAC Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded and...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The CW Reveals the Fates of Your Favorite Shows, Including Riverdale

Watch: Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set. Order up a Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe shake, because we have a reason to celebrate. On Tuesday, March 22, the CW revealed the fates of seven TV shows, including Riverdale, The Flash and Walker. Thankfully, it was all good news, as the network revealed that the fan favorite shows would be back for additional seasons.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022 Review: An Embarrassing Low-Point, Not Only for What We’ll Remember

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Academy Awards will always be remembered as “The Oscars When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock.” As soon as the frightening assault occurred, its impact and infamy were inescapable. Something this ugly has never happened at the Oscars (not in my memory, at least), but any kind of unscripted curveball has a way of defining these telecasts. Last year’s ceremony was expected to be “The Pandemic Oscars” before it became “The Oscars When Chadwick Boseman Lost,” and the 2018 Academy Awards saw a “La La Land”-slide turn into “Moonlight, Actually” in its...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Fan-Favorite Star to Get a New Series Based on His Life

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe Is ‘Dramatically Bored’ by Everyone Weighing in on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Radcliffe will not be adding to The Slap discourse any time soon. The “Lost City” star revealed on “Good Morning Britain” (via Variety) that he is tired of everyone weighing in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on March 27. “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” Radcliffe said when asked what his take was. Best Actor winner Smith slapped presenter Rock after Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Walker' Season 3 Renewal Revealed by The CW

The CW has renewed its hit revival series Walker for a third season. The network ordered a new installment of the show along with several others: All American (season 5), Riverdale (season 7), The Flash (season 9), Nancy Drew (season 4), Kung Fu (season 3), Superman & Lois (season 3).
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Is No. 1 Most-Tweeted TV Comedy of the Year to Date

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s freshman hit “Abbott Elementary” is the most-tweeted comedy series of 2022 so far, racking up more than 1.5 million posts on Twitter to date. The workplace comedy was created by and stars Quinta Brunson as an avid second-grade teacher doing her best to support the students of her underfunded Philadelphia school. Brunson has lit up the Twittersphere since the sitcom’s Dec. 7, 2021, premiere — with more than 360,000 tweets about her — while her Twitter account, @quintabrunson, has gained 95,000 followers (+19%) over that time period. Co-star Janelle James (@janellejcomedy), who plays...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy