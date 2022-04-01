Hwy 17 blocked at Dan Road for two-car crash in Mt. Pleasant

After a breaking into a residence and stealing gas, a Norton Shores man was chased by authorities, beginning in Mecosta County and ending in an arrest in Isabella County. On March 12 at 9:48 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in Morton Township for a burglary alarm. When a deputy arrived on the scene, a vehicle in front of the residence sped away. The deputy was able to run the plate and it came back stolen out of Grand Rapids.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 16 DAYS AGO