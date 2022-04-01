Carter Worth & Mike Khouw lay out a way to play the QQQs

Famed investor Carl Icahn said Tuesday an economic downturn could be on the horizon and he is loaded on protection against a steep sell-off in the market. "I think there very well could be a recession or even worse," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" to Scott Wapner. "I have kept everything hedged for the last few years. We have a strong hedge on against the long positions and we try to be activist to get that edge... I am negative as you can hear. Short term I don't even predict."

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO