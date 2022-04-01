Eric Church offering free concert to Texas fans after canceling to see UNC-Duke in Final Four

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Country music star Eric Church is making up for canceling a concert date in Texas so he could go see UNC and Duke battle it out in the Final Four.

In a post on Facebook, Church thanked the city of San Antonio “for letting me take my family to this game.”

“It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks,” said Church in the post.

Church will be offering up a FREE ‘ONE of a kind’ show for the ticketholders who bought tickets to the San Antonio show that was canceled.

The new date will be Friday, September 2 at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas. Additional details, according to Church, will be announced soon.

Church earlier admitted his cancellation was “selfish” but had asked for understanding so he could celebrate his team with his family and the sports community.

Church was born in Caldwell County and is a UNC fan. In protest, fans tweeted “Go Duke!” after Church canceled the show.

