ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Girls of Promise conference showcases opportunities for 8th graders in Arkansas

By Mallory Brooks
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wlvif_0ewyNvK300

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eighth-grade girls in Arkansas got to learn more about STEAM on Friday from an astronaut and former director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

The Girls of Promise conference gave girls the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with science, technology, engineering, and math through activities such as coding and robotics.

What’s happening this weekend in Arkansas? Horse racing, a Prince tribute, standup comedy and more

The keynote speaker was Dr. Ellen Ochoa who was the first Latina in space. She taught the girls that anything is possible.

“The mission is to empower girls to know that they have opportunities,” Katie Story-Hogue Girls of Promise Conference Chair says. “Especially girls from rural areas and persistent poverty counties around Arkansas to know that there is opportunity, and they can do whatever they want to do.”

Girls of Promise is a mission of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas – to create equality for women through economics and philanthropic investment.

For more information, head on over to the Girls of Promise website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Education Matters: 8th grader to represent Fresno County in Scripps National Spelling Bee

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – An 8th grader from Rio Visa Middle School will be representing Fresno County in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.  14-year-old Japleen Dhillon may be the first student from the Central Unified School District to make it to the Scripps National Competition. After being canceled in 2020 and held virtually […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Ochoa
CNBC

Gunfight at an Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded

One man was killed and 27 people were wounded when two people got into a gunfight during a car show in a small southeast Arkansas town, authorities said. Several children were among the wounded, including two under the age of 2. Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, was killed in...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Johnson Space Center#The Women S Foundation
actionnews5.com

Arkansas Derby is back and better than ever

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Expect more people at Oaklawn this Saturday, as the Arkansas Derby is back on!. Content partner KARK reported there will be 60-to-70,000 people at the event, and all for different reasons. “The fun, the energy, everybody is cool,” horse racing fan Michael Licata said. “They...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy