BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1984 U.S. Figure Skating held the first U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships and ever since, the sport has blossomed. Today, there are around 600 synchronized skating teams in the United States. Two of these teams represented North Dakota at nationals in Colorado Springs, CO earlier this month: the Capital Ice Chips and the Capital Ice Connection.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO