How did Top 40 radio become a hit?

Click here to read the full article. Over the past couple of years, everyone from Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen to Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks have parted with their publishing catalogs for enormous payouts. In a new interview with CBS This Morning, Keith Richards says the Rolling Stones are unlikely to join them anytime soon. “Mick and I have not spoken about it on a serious level,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re ready to sell our catalog. We might drag it out a bit, put some more stuff in it. The only thing about selling your catalog…it’s a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO