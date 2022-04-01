ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did Top 40 radio become a hit?

By Janet Nguyen
Cover picture for the articleThis is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from...

Billboard

As Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Tops Radio Songs Chart, Which Formats Have the Most Hits?

As previously reported, Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s all-format Radio Songs chart (dated March 19). The song rules the ranking a year after it began a three-week command on the Alternative Airplay chart (dated March 20, 2021). It subsequently topped Pop Airplay for two weeks starting this January and Adult Pop Airplay for two weeks in February.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 of the worst cover versions of classic rock songs known to humanity

Although the term ‘cover version' might belong to the rock era, the concept is as old as popular music itself. And for as long as popular musicians have covered rock hits, the great results have been matched only by the cacophonous, the calamitous and the catastrophic. Here are some...
MUSIC
Bruce Springsteen
Britney Spears
Shawn Mendes
loudersound.com

Best vinyl records to test your turntable: The albums you need to own

Whether you’re upgrading your turntable or investing in your first-ever record player, you’re going to need some tasty vinyl to set your ears on fire. But aside from pilfering everything from your favourite artists, what else are you going to choose? With so much music out there, deciding on what else to buy can throw up some issues, so we’ve come up with a list of the best vinyl records for your turntable.
MUSIC
Essence

When Did Irish Dancing Become So Diverse?

Imani Johnson, 15, a Black Irish Dancer, is one of the best Irish dancers in the country, placing second in her age group at the U.S. nationals in 2021. When you think about Irish dancing, a certain picture usually comes to mind, but 15-year-old Imani Johnson, a Black Irish Dancer, is aiming to disabuse those notions. The Atlanta native “is one of the best Irish dancers in the country” racking up a host of accolades and awards, including placing “second in her age group at the U.S. nationals in 2021 [and] w[inning] her group in the Southern regionals in 2018 and 2019.”
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Keith Richards Says the Rolling Stones Have No Plans to Sell Their Publishing

Click here to read the full article. Over the past couple of years, everyone from Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen to Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks have parted with their publishing catalogs for enormous payouts. In a new interview with CBS This Morning, Keith Richards says the Rolling Stones are unlikely to join them anytime soon. “Mick and I have not spoken about it on a serious level,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re ready to sell our catalog. We might drag it out a bit, put some more stuff in it. The only thing about selling your catalog…it’s a...
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
#Radio Station#Radio Industry#Music Streaming#Kowh
Guitar World Magazine

Randy Rhoads’ prototype Jackson RR3, once lost for 25 years, goes up for auction

The axe – which featured in the April '07 issue of Guitar World – was one of four commissioned by Rhoads, and was mistakenly sold to the public at NAMM in the early '80s. Randy Rhoads’ prototype Jackson RR3, which was lost for 25 years after it was mistakenly sold to the public, has gone up for auction.
CARS
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Meaning: How Brian Jones’ Sitar Transformed “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

Inspired by more experimentation around arrangements and a desire to write all of their songs, Aftermath was a groundbreaking album for The Rolling Stones. It was a new undertaking for the Stones with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards writing the entire album. While “Paint It Black” colored in some of the band’s new musical pictures, it still remains a bit of a lyrical mystery.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson Shares Swaggering New Single ‘A Moment in Heaven’

Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss. The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Spotify
Music
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
Daily Beast

How Did Pixar’s Delightful ‘Turning Red’ Become the Target of Sexist, Racist Controversy?

In the world’s latest attempt to ruin all fun, Turning Red has somehow become one of the most controversial films of 2022. Domee Shi’s new coming-of-age film, which follows a young girl cursed with transforming into a giant panda, has the inquisitive delightfulness of Lady Bird paired with the flawlessness (and completely family-friendly image) of Pixar. And yet, here we are, wading through discourse yet again to protect poor Meilin Lee (Rosalie Chiang), part-time spunky middle schooler, part-time fluffy red beast, from people who can’t manage to have a good time—or, in fact, understand the purpose behind the movie in the first place.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Jimi Hendrix: Band Of Gypsys - Album Of The Week Club review

For a record delivered as a contractual get-out, Band Of Gypsys is some live album. With a new rhythm section after the break-up of the Experience, Jimi Hendrix headed off in different directions to explore the new musical territories of funk and R&B, and did so with a new-found precision and regenerated energy and creativity. His playing here is, in places, truly wonderful and masterfully controlled.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Japanese Breakfast Covers Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ for Spotify Singles

Click here to read the full article. Japanese Breakfast has released a revamped version of their own “Be Sweet,” alongside a stripped-down cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” for Spotify Singles. The recordings are part of the streaming platform’s series highlighting the current roster of Grammy nominees for Best New Artist. “We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” said vocalist and songwriter Michelle Zauner. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.” In addition...
MUSIC

