Avery Point names Philkwan Tate its new men's basketball coach

Groton — Philkwan Tate, who played for UConn Avery Point from 2011-13, was named the Pointers' new men's basketball coach on Friday, athletic director Michael Kobylanski announced.

Tate replaces former Montville High School and Coast Guard Academy star Sam Cheung, who stepped down after four seasons.

"I am excited to have Philkwan Tate usher in the next era of UConn Avery Point men's basketball," Kobylanski said in a release. "During the course of our search, Philkwan's genuine and caring demeanor, basketball acumen and ability to connect with a variety of campus constituents proved as key characteristics that will position him for success in this role.

"During his time at Avery Point, he prospered as both a student and an athlete. We look forward to Philkwan leading the young men in our program in this new chapter of Pointers basketball."

Tate, a member of Bloomfield High School's 2008 Class S state championship team, continued his playing career at Emmanuel College and Western Connecticut after graduating from Avery Point. He earned his bachelor's degree from WCSU in 2016.

Tate spent the 2021-22 season as Derby High School's boys' basketball coach. That followed a three-year stint as an assistant at New Milford High School. He was also an assistant for two seasons at WCSU and has been active coaching at the AAU level.

"It's an honor to take the helm at UConn Avery Point," Tate said. "I feel very blessed to have the opportunity. Being here, playing basketball, it was two of the best years of my life. I want to give that back to the student-athletes of today and that is my goal — to ensure any student-athlete that comes to Avery Point gets better and has a great experience."