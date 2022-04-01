ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

BCSO uses security cameras to fight crime

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
WMBB
WMBB
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24J1ls_0ewyNjyZ00

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Technology is playing a big role in fighting crime.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is taking full advantage of a program that could help catch criminals.

This new program is called the Bay Real-Time Operations Center, or BAYROC.

Local non-profit using saltwater therapy to better mental health

This system will allow for security camera footage to be used for public safety. Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said they already use security cameras in public places, but starting Friday, they are rolling out this new addition.

This will allow residents and businesses to register their personal doorbell cameras. Sheriff Ford told Bay County Chamber members that this extension will allow them to solve even more crimes.

“So if we have a crime that happens in that neighborhood, we are then able to send an email to those in that area who’s registered, requesting their footage, and then they have a way that they can upload that footage to us,” Ford said. “You don’t have to sign up if you are uncomfortable with it.”

Possible tornado rips through Jackson County neighborhoods

Ford said they are also adding a new system for businesses. They can purchase a device to allow the county’s crime center to access their cameras in real-time. Ford said this system will be helpful in emergencies.

To learn more about how you can help in emergencies, using your at-home security cameras, visit or call the BCSO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
WMBB
WMBB

8K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow WMBB and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WMBB

Agencies release body camera footage from Spring Break shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a request from News 13 the Bay County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from the chaotic scene of Sunday’s shooting on Panama City Beach. The footage, which is clipped together from several different agencies, shows officers and deputies running toward the shooting, arresting suspects, and assisting the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WAFB.com

Drivers stop to help trooper struggling with arrest

(CNN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer is grateful to the drivers who pulled over to help subdue a man accused of resisting arrest. Dashcam video shows the trooper talking to a man identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado on Friday by the side of Interstate 4. Delgado then allegedly punches the officer as he tries to put him in the patrol car.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WMBB

BCSO: Shooting reported in PCB Thursday morning

UPDATE as of 6:45 a.m. — The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover. BCSO said they believe the incident is domestic-related and there is no threat to the public. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Panama City Beach. BCSO and Panama […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Local law enforcement to address Spring Break violence

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local law enforcement officials are taking a stand after unruly crowds took over Panama City Beach this weekend. There will be a news conference regarding enforcement moving forward during the Spring Break season, at 11 a.m. CT on Monday at the Panama City Beach Police Department. Chief Talamantez told News 13, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Crime#Home Security#Mental Health#Bcso#Bay County Chamber
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBB

WMBB

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy