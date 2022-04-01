ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction of the 2nd Avenue Bridge over Birdland Drive now underway

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the bridge was constructed in 1936...

www.weareiowa.com

96.7 The River

Sartell Road Construction Project Getting Underway Soon

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell is reminding residents that the Stearns County Road 1 reconstruction project is getting underway soon. Work crews will begin by moving equipment into the area and relocating private utilities this week. The multi-phase project will include an 8-foot-wide paved trail from Sartell Street to...
SARTELL, MN
Fox 19

Lane closures due to I-71 Mason Montgomery construction underway

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lane closures will be in effect in Warren County due to an ongoing construction project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Fields-Ertel Road will undergo bridge construction as a part of an ‘interchange expansion’ project at Mason-Montgomery Road and southbound I-71, ODOT said in an updated release.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Major Bridge Project Getting Underway in Schenectady Monday

A major bridge construction project gets underway in Schenectady Monday that's going to impact vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the city. The Francis Avenue span that connects the Hamilton Hill and Mont Pleasant neighborhoods is going to be shut down for the next several months. Crews will be working on replacing the concrete deck, improving lighting and installing new sidewalks. Most of the funding for the construction is being paid for by a grant given to the city by the state Department of Transportation.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WILX-TV

Construction work begins on three Jackson bridges on Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As rising gas prices discourage people from driving in mid-Michigan, so do the many road projects that are getting underway this year. Construction work begins on three bridges in Jackson on Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin to replace two railroad bridges in downtown...
JACKSON, MI
La Grande Observer

Local bridge projects underway

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation is launching a bridge renovation and building drive that will restore six spans in Union and Baker counties and replace another in Wallowa County. Work is now starting on three of the projects — two in La Grande and one in...
LA GRANDE, OR
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Residents Pleading For Help After Home Deemed Uninhabitable Due To Nearby Construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in Spring Garden are pleading for help after their home was deemed uninhabitable due to nearby construction. Now, residents are searching for somewhere to go. Over the last few weeks, tenants were forced to move out of their building, and say there’s still no open line of communication with their management group. Pictures, one after the next, of the walls getting ready to fall apart inside of 1919 Green Street were provided by residents. “If you saw that crack, you would’ve gotten out of there as soon as you could,” Seth McDaniel said. It all started after construction crews from the...
WHO 13

Wastewater dumping into Des Moines River near Birdland; fix underway

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Works is working to control a wastewater leak into the Des Moines River after a ‘force main’ broke.. According to the DNR, the main broke near Birdland Park Marina. A pumping station that feeds the main is being shut down, but 3,500 gallons-per-minute of untreated wastewater and storm […]
DES MOINES, IA
WTHI

Vermillion County gets $1.4 million for bridge construction

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Vermillion County has been given a $1,400,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation. In total, INDOT gave out $162,000,000 to communities around the state. This money can be used to improve roads, bridges and help pedestrian access. Vermillion County Commissioner R.J. Dunavan said...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
KELOLAND TV

Major construction project starts Monday on Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the end of winter near… road construction season will soon be here. Starting Monday, Sioux Falls drivers will notice the first signs of work on a major project on Minnesota Avenue. The outside northbound lane will be closed from Second Street to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ReporterHerald.com

Construction underway at former Larimer County building in downtown Loveland

Recent visitors to downtown Loveland might have noticed construction on the old county building at Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue. The building is being converted into commercial real estate on the ground floor, and the upper floor will be turned into luxury condos. An additional floor and a half will be constructed on top of the existing building to accommodate more condos.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
WOWK 13 News

Busy construction season underway in the Tri-State

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Construction across the Tri-State is already giving drivers a headache and with temperatures warming up, transportation officials say it’s going to be a busy season. Starting soon, you’ll see those orange barrels everywhere. “It’s going to make it a hassle,” said local driver, Jessica Gullett. Some drivers say they’re already […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBCMontana

Higgins Avenue bridge to close for night construction

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula will close overnight Thursday. The following was released by the Montana Department of Transportation:. The long-awaited bridge beams are expected to arrive on March 16. Crews will begin beam installation as quickly as possible upon delivery. Beams...
MISSOULA, MT
KIFI Local News 8

Park avenue waterline construction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction season started in downtown Idaho Falls Monday. The goal of the project is to replace a 100-year-old water line connected to the businesses along Park Avenue. “The waterline running under this stretch of roadway is old and in need of replacement. We never know what type of underground utility The post Park avenue waterline construction appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS Denver

I-70 Bridge Over 32nd Avenue Will Be Replaced As Part Of CDOT’s 10-Year Plan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A well-traveled portion of Interstate 70 is getting a much-needed replacement. The I-70 bridge over 32nd Avenue was first constructed in 1968. (credit: CBS) The bridge has undergone a lot of maintenance since then but officials decided it was time to replace it. The project is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s 10-year plan to replace older bridges across the state. (credit: CBS) “This is a great example of local governments working together with state leaders, with our business community and at the federal level to make projects like this happen,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper. (credit: CBS) Designers say the new bridge will have a 75-year lifespan and require less maintenance.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
WATE

Construction underway for Alcoa’s town center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than 100 years as a city, Alcoa has officially started construction on what will become its town center. Thursday, developers broke ground on a new multifamily high-end apartment complex called Vital at Springbrook. The construction site sits where the old West Plant of the Aluminum Company of America once stood. That company is the namesake and reason that Alcoa exists.
ALCOA, TN
Covering Katy

Construction on Cross Creek West is underway in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, TX - Johnson Development has started development of 1,258 acres for a new Fulshear community, Cross Creek West. The community is located on FM 359 and Jordan Road within the City of Fulshear’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. It is a few miles away from Cross Creek Ranch and Jordan Ranch, two Johnson Development communities also in the Fulshear area.
FULSHEAR, TX

