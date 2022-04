The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled her first Spotify series – a podcast about female stereotypes, in which she vows to investigate “labels that try to hold women back”.Archetypes will launch this summer, hosted by Meghan who will speak to historians, experts and woman who have experienced being typecast.In a trailer of the Archewell Audio project released on Thursday, Meghan said: “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us… but where do these stereotypes come from?“And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”The...

