SAN ANTONIO – Three games, three wins. Sounds simple but until this year San Antonio FC had never started the season by winning their first three games. Keeping the winning streak alive isn’t exactly the main concern for SAFC as they host Phoenix Rising FC Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field. Phoenix has never won a match on San Antonio’s home pitch.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO