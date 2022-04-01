ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Man dies of gunshot wound Friday afternoon in Cumberland County

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w288P_0ewyMyrb00

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound Friday afternoon in a neighborhood off Murchison Road, officials said.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Davis and Holland streets shortly before 4 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

There they found an adult male who'd been shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, an official said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that this shooting is not a random incident," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Crime news:Second arrest made in connection to Cumberland County slaying of Jessi Lindsley

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the "subscribe" link at the top of this article.

Comments / 1

Grace Conlin
10h ago

Im sure people can't wait for them to dump millions into refurbishing the Murc...then they will have something nice to look at while they die.

Reply
2
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer

3K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

592K+

Views

Follow The Fayetteville Observer and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NJ.com

South Jersey man dies after gunshots fired into his home

A 48-year-old Palmyra man was killed early Saturday morning by gunshots fired into his home, authorities announced. Timothy Thomas was in his living room on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue when multiple shots were fired into his home at around 2:30 a.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell. Thomas was struck in the chest and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.
PALMYRA, NJ
ValleyCentral

Man dies from gunshot wounds in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a man in Los Fresnos on Wednesday. According to a release, a man was found dead on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at FM 803 on the side of the roadway. Police say he suffered injuries from a shooting. The man, Julio Cesar Gutierrez Jr., […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, NC
FOX Carolina

‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot killed in school shooting releases statement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a student has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. when deputies said a 12-year-old student was shot. Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was transported to the hospital.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime News#Holland#The Sheriff S Office#Crimestoppers
WBTW News13

1 teen shot, 1 in custody in Laurinburg, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile facility on Tuesday after allegedly shooting another teenager, Laurinburg police said. According to police, officers on patrol responded about 3:30 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area of McDougald Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot […]
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
TheRobesonian

Sheriff’s Office: Remove gaming machines

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is telling operators of skilled gaming businesses to “immediately remove machines” after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court in February. The case involving Gift Surplus LLC and Sandhill Amusements Inc. vs. the State in which the plaintiffs claimed...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy