Lally Brennan & Ti Martin of Commander's Palace walk down memory lane for WWL's 100th

No conversation about great food in the U.S. is complete without New Orleans. And no conversation about the best food in the Big Easy is finished without mentioning Commander’s Palace and the Brennan family.

Commander’s Palace co-proprietors Lally Brennan and Ti Adelaide Martin spoke with WWL Radio on its 100th anniversary and reminisced about their favorite memories.

“Our aunt Jill Jackson did this very famous radio show,” Martin said. “And she did it at Brennan’s. And she interviewed celebrities.”

Martin talked about what a different time it was and how important WWL as a clear-channel station was to the venture.

“Now, you know how celebrities or anybody promoting a book, a movie, anything, will go on the big news shows,” Martin continued. “Well they didn’t have that then. But we had The Big 870 because you could hear it in California and Chicago at night. So they had to come through New Orleans and do this show.”

Martin said it afforded the Brennans an opportunity to rub elbows with anyone and everyone.

“Our family met everybody you could think of because all our family had to do was feed them,” Martin said, adding, “And they partied with them if they liked them.”

Brennan recalled recording commercials to run on the station during her time as one of the “Cocktail Chicks.”

“We used to go tape the commercials… and we would have rocks in a silver shaker to make the noise because we were down in the sound studio,” Brennan laughed. “We’ve always had so much fun. We adore WWL.”

Chef Meg Bickford also took the time to introduce one of the restaurant’s new dishes for their spring menu, a crispy pork belly in a bacon fat and champagne vinaigrette with warm field pea salad. Bickford touted the “bright, fresh flavors” available among the restaurant’s spring selections.

Photo credit Commander's Palace

“And of course, tons of Louisiana seafood,” Bickford added.