Sofía Jirau calls her grandparents to show them the Eifell Tower

Sofía Jirau is in Paris working, and her endeavors coincided with her birthday. In a Spanish-language interview with HOLA! USA , the first Victoria’s Secret model, revealed she would spend the last weeks of March working in Europe and celebrating her special date.

“I am going to work and also to celebrate my 25th birthday in Paris, France. My birthday is March 26, but I’m going to celebrate it in Europe. I’m going to Paris and Italy”, she said.

Sofía Jirau Sofía Jirau in Paris

Once in France, the Latina model called her grandparents in Puerto Rico to show them Paris’s iconic landmark and to virtually celebrate her birthday. “I missed talking to my grandparents. On my birthday I was able to celebrate and connect with them from the Eiffel Tower,” she wrote in Spanish.

Jirau’s grandparents said she was their “princess” during the FaceTime call. The also sang “Happy Birthday,” and asked her how she was spending her day.

As HOLA! USA previously reported Sofía Jirau is the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome . The Puerto Rican have been dreaming about this moment for years, and now she can open the door for more people with special needs.

“I dreamed it, I worked for it, and now it is a dream come true. I can finally share my secret…I’m the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome!,” Jirau wrote on her Instagram account. “Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning, now it has been formed! Inside and out there are no limits, Alavett!”

Jirau debuted as a model in 2019 when she was 23 years old, and the following year she modeled at New York Fashion Week. In 2021 she made headlines again after launching the campaign “Sin Límites” (No Limits) to raise awareness about the Down Syndrome community.