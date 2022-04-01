ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Police, K-9 units searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery at dry cleaners in Royal Oak

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUs6f_0ewyMuKh00

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) - Police said they are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after an alleged armed robbery at a Metro Detroit business early Friday morning.

Officers with the Royal Oak Police department were first dispatched to Martinizing Dry Cleaners at 1015 S. Main just before 7:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an employee about an armed robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, the employee said a man had entered the store, demanded money from the clerk while threatening that he was armed -- the male suspect then took off on foot

K-9 officers with the Royal Oak police were brought in to help with the search; police said the employee involved in the reported encounter was unharmed.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male about 6’ tall and weighing apporximently 200 lbs. He was wearing a black hat, a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, black face mask, and black boots.

He was last seen heading southbound on Main Street in Royal Oak.

The investigation remains ongoing through the Royal Oak Police Criminal Investigation Division; anyone with information regarding this alleged crime or the identity of the suspect has been asked to call Royal Oak Police Lieutenant Al Carter at 248-246-3456.

For tipsters who wish to remain anonymous, information can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).

Online tips can be submitted here .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow WWJ News Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Life sentence dropped for man who killed young engineer for his car at 16

At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police Lieutenant#Crime Stoppers#Martinizing Dry Cleaners
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

98th and Lisbon armed robbery; Milwaukee police seek to ID suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that happened near 98th and Lisbon on Saturday, March 19. Police say the armed suspect approached the victim around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, demanded and obtained property from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy