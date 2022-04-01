Police, K-9 units searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery at dry cleaners in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) - Police said they are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after an alleged armed robbery at a Metro Detroit business early Friday morning.

Officers with the Royal Oak Police department were first dispatched to Martinizing Dry Cleaners at 1015 S. Main just before 7:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an employee about an armed robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, the employee said a man had entered the store, demanded money from the clerk while threatening that he was armed -- the male suspect then took off on foot

K-9 officers with the Royal Oak police were brought in to help with the search; police said the employee involved in the reported encounter was unharmed.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male about 6’ tall and weighing apporximently 200 lbs. He was wearing a black hat, a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, black face mask, and black boots.

He was last seen heading southbound on Main Street in Royal Oak.

The investigation remains ongoing through the Royal Oak Police Criminal Investigation Division; anyone with information regarding this alleged crime or the identity of the suspect has been asked to call Royal Oak Police Lieutenant Al Carter at 248-246-3456.

For tipsters who wish to remain anonymous, information can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).

Online tips can be submitted here .