Jordan Spieth three-putts from three feet away in disastrous putting sequence

Jordan Spieth, who is lucky to be alive after swinging off a literal cliff two months ago at Pebble Beach, lived every golfer’s worst nightmare Friday at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, missing consecutive putts from inside of three feet. Watch Spieth go from lining up a “gimme” par putt to tapping in for double-bogey, changing the complexion of his round in a matter of seconds.

“What is he doing!?” said one of the announcers, stunned at Spieth’s humiliating gaffe. It’s rare to see a player of Spieth’s elite caliber (17th in the latest world rankings) collapse like this, short-circuiting like Chris Webber against North Carolina. However, in a mentally-draining game like golf, where even the slightest hiccup can be the impetus for a downward spiral, it’s easy for mistakes to snowball, culminating in hilarious displays of ineptitude like this.

To his credit, Spieth shrugged off that disastrous putting sequence in relatively short order, carding a second-round 70 (-2) while staying one shot clear of the projected cut line. At least Spieth got it all out of his system before next week’s Masters Tournament, an event he last won in 2015.

