NFL

Greg Gumbel scolds the large contracts NFL broadcasters are receiving: 'People don't watch games for the announcers'

By Jasper Jones
 10 hours ago

Longtime broadcaster Greg Gumbel had time from his busy schedule covering the NCAA Tournament to speak on the massive shifts that have been occurring in the NFL broadcasting world.

Gumbel made an appearance on Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, and was asked about the large contracts that Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Al Michaels are receiving, having once been the top play-by-play guy for CBS over 20 years ago. The 75-year-old made it clear that he's not jealous of the money they are making, but does adc that no one tunes into NFL games on Sunday's for the announcers.

“I will tell you, it has gotten crazy. I don’t have any need to be jealous of it. I’ve been treated really nicely and have always been appreciative of what I’ve been able to do for a long, long time,” Gumbel said. “So I think that doesn’t apply to me. What does tickle my thought process is, I’ve never felt in my entire life there is an announcer who can bring someone to the TV set to watch a game that that viewer wasn’t already going to watch. And I believe the only thing a broadcaster can do is chase people away.”

If you want to know just how much Gumbel thinks broadcasters are unnecessary-- he claims that Michaels and Collinsworth had an "advantage" over the rest of the competition due to calling the best game of the week, and said that even "Moe, Larry, and Curly" of the Three Stoges could call a decent football game. However, he does claim a broadcaster can mess up the experience if he/she is not good at their job.

“There are some other things that happened, too. The games that the people who are making this money are calling are really good games. People have said to me, ‘Oh, Al [Michaels] and Cris [Collinsworth] did a great job on Sunday night.’ Yeah, they always do a great job. However, they do the best game of the week. Moe, Larry and Curly--no offense to anyone calling games-- can do a good football game.”

Gumbel personally relates to not liking bad broadcasters as he subliminally threw shade at number of announcers that he claims if he were to hear them calling a game, he would change the channel.

“I know this for a fact because--I won’t name them--but there are three or four announcers, ‘Oh, I’m really interested in watching, oops, nope, click, gone.’ I truly believe that. I don’t think that someone is tuning in just to hear a particular person call a football game,” Gumbel said.

Gumbel's hot takes come as a result of a massive shift that took place in the NFL broadcasting world. Joe Buck, along with his partner Troy Aikman decided to leave Fox to earn a hefty salary at ESPN as the new voices of Monday Night Football . Al Michaels left NBC for Amazon, where he will be working alongside Kirk Herbstreit. According to Andrew Marchand of the NY Post , Buck inked a five-year deal worth $60-75 million.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

